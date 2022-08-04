About this Course

Course 2 of 5 in the
Additive Manufacturing Specialization
Intermediate Level

To be successful in this specialization, you should have familiarity with high school-level physics, chemistry and mathematics.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Students will identify the two ways in which to 3D print using the material extrusion process.

Skills you will gain

  • Build preparation
  • Machine setup
  • Part Selection for Additive Manufacturing
  • Post-processing requirements
Course 2 of 5 in the
Additive Manufacturing Specialization
Intermediate Level

To be successful in this specialization, you should have familiarity with high school-level physics, chemistry and mathematics.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Arizona State University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
5 minutes to complete

Course Introduction

5 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 1 reading
Week2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Module 2.1: Fused Deposition Modeling

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 60 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Module 2.2: Composite Extrusion

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 41 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Module 2.3: Course Project and Wrap-Up

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 44 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Additive Manufacturing Specialization

Additive Manufacturing

