This course is a deep dive into the most commonly used method of additive manufacturing: material extrusion. We specifically examine the fused deposition modeling process, and then look at the related composite extrusion process which can extrude a continuous fiber (such as carbon fiber) along with a thermoplastic.
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
To be successful in this specialization, you should have familiarity with high school-level physics, chemistry and mathematics.
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Students will identify the two ways in which to 3D print using the material extrusion process.
Skills you will gain
- Build preparation
- Machine setup
- Part Selection for Additive Manufacturing
- Post-processing requirements
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
To be successful in this specialization, you should have familiarity with high school-level physics, chemistry and mathematics.
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
5 minutes to complete
Course Introduction
5 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 1 reading
3 hours to complete
Module 2.1: Fused Deposition Modeling
3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 60 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Module 2.2: Composite Extrusion
2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 41 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
Module 2.3: Course Project and Wrap-Up
3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 44 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
About the Additive Manufacturing Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.