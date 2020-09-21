Chevron Left
Many experiments in engineering, science and business involve several factors. This course is an introduction to these types of multifactor experiments. The appropriate experimental strategy for these situations is based on the factorial design, a type of experiment where factors are varied together. This course focuses on designing these types of experiments and on using the ANOVA for analyzing the resulting data. These types of experiments often include nuisance factors, and the blocking principle can be used in factorial designs to handle these situations. As the number of factors of interest grows full factorials become too expensive and fractional versions of the factorial design are useful. This course will cover the benefits of fractional factorials, along with methods for constructing and analyzing the data from these experiments....

SH

Dec 21, 2020

Dense, very to the point and extremely useful course for me. I only wish there was more example videos in JMP.

SK

Feb 3, 2022

Great course for reasearcers and scientists who want perform experiments in a scientific way

By Abhishek A

Sep 21, 2020

thanks montgomery sir, and thanks to arizona state university

By Diego G

Nov 26, 2020

Out of the four courses belonging to the DoE specialization, this and the first are the ones giving you the most, in my opinion. That's because they are the most practical and it's easy to translate into exercises and examples what you learn.

By RAMESH R R

Jul 26, 2020

Gain valuable insights into the Design of Experiments.

By José M P C

Sep 7, 2020

Excellent!

By Allan J G

Dec 18, 2021

New ways of understanding it, beyond the textbook, thanks to Professor Montgomery

By Phương L N T

Dec 2, 2021

Great course with precious materials and knowlegde for R&D process.

By Geraldo L F L F

Nov 20, 2020

Objective and practical course, EXCELLENT.

By ROMMEL A

Sep 5, 2021

Excelente curso para aprender mucho mas

By Shivani G

Apr 3, 2022

mlkml

By Karolina W

Oct 23, 2020

Good course. I enjoyed it.

By Eric G

Sep 7, 2021

I think this would be a more effective course if there was a way to communicate with an instructor or TA for help on assginment questions.

