SH
Dec 21, 2020
Dense, very to the point and extremely useful course for me. I only wish there was more example videos in JMP.
SK
Feb 3, 2022
Great course for reasearcers and scientists who want perform experiments in a scientific way
By Abhishek A•
Sep 21, 2020
thanks montgomery sir, and thanks to arizona state university
By Diego G•
Nov 26, 2020
Out of the four courses belonging to the DoE specialization, this and the first are the ones giving you the most, in my opinion. That's because they are the most practical and it's easy to translate into exercises and examples what you learn.
By RAMESH R R•
Jul 26, 2020
Gain valuable insights into the Design of Experiments.
By José M P C•
Sep 7, 2020
Excellent!
By Sarallah H•
Dec 22, 2020
By subbu k•
Feb 4, 2022
By Allan J G•
Dec 18, 2021
New ways of understanding it, beyond the textbook, thanks to Professor Montgomery
By Phương L N T•
Dec 2, 2021
Great course with precious materials and knowlegde for R&D process.
By Geraldo L F L F•
Nov 20, 2020
Objective and practical course, EXCELLENT.
By ROMMEL A•
Sep 5, 2021
Excelente curso para aprender mucho mas
By Shivani G•
Apr 3, 2022
By Karolina W•
Oct 23, 2020
Good course. I enjoyed it.
By Eric G•
Sep 7, 2021
I think this would be a more effective course if there was a way to communicate with an instructor or TA for help on assginment questions.