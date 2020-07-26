KG
Mar 21, 2021
I have used Dr. Montgomery's book off and on since the early 1990s! It is an enjoyment to watch his lectures. The only caveat is that it is a short course, which should have been obvious to me.
HR
Sep 21, 2020
The peer review assignment is daunting as you are completely at the mercy of your classmates who might leave proper feedback on what you actually did wrong. Apart from that, great class.
By RAMESH R R•
Jul 26, 2020
It was a great experience while doing experimental design basics. I learned a lot about the Strategy of experimentation and basic statistical concepts.
By Chia E T•
Oct 9, 2020
A great introduction to designing experiments in manufacturing and engineering settings, useful for students who wish to pursue process or validation-related career in manufacturing sites. Focus a lot on introducing the theory and fundamentals of statistical methods such as t-tests, ANOVA, blocking principle, random effects.
By Hallison R•
Sep 22, 2020
By satish M•
Oct 27, 2020
If you are an engineer in Pharma, medical device or automobile looking for a basic course on design of experiments. this is a perfect course designed for you.
By Heinen•
Apr 4, 2021
As companies tend to become more data-driving -making data-driven business decisions- this course provides invaluable learnings on understanding the origin of the variability in your data. For this reason, this course is not just for scientists and engineers, but for every professional who has to deal with data on a daily basis. Moreover, I see this course also as a prerequisite for any machine learning scientist. ML scientists tend to focus a lot on building models, whereas the quality (variability) of the data is sometimes neglected (see e.g. the recent chat with Andrew Ng of DeepLearningAI on From Model-centric to Data-centric AI). Btw, the majority of the Design of Experiments Specialization can be done in Python using the statsmodels library.
By Ayush T•
Nov 15, 2020
It is a great course to learn about the design of experiments. The course follows the standard textbook by the Douglas C. Montgomery, which simplify the learning process even more. The only thing which I think the course should have included is the demonstration of exercise with R Studio, which is more widely used in academic circles because it is open-source and freely available.
By Renato C•
Nov 23, 2020
This was an excellent course that gave me knowledge in experimental design with which it is possible to apply to any industry or field.
By Hendrik J P•
Oct 10, 2020
The course provides you with a good foundation in how to approach experimental design systematically. It was possible to complete the course using Python with the statsmodels library instead of JMP. The only recommendation that I have is that a how to in Python or R video is added to the lecture series. Thank you for sharing your knowledge sir, your passion for the field is contagious.
By Gabriel T•
Sep 10, 2020
maybe, this course need to be presenting more colorfull and creative. I mean, every week i only watched lots of video, and then read some material, then finally solved the quiz questions. All of that was borring sometimes. This course needed more attractive things like games, video history of some previous scientist in doing the design experiment and many more.
By Diego G•
Nov 26, 2020
Out of the four courses belonging to the DoE specialization, this and the second are the ones giving you the most, in my opinion. That's because they are the most practical and it's easy to translate into exercises and examples what you learn.
By K. G•
Mar 22, 2021
By Natalia V•
Aug 28, 2020
Thankyout for the class of Experimental Design Basics, I learned many things from this class. I came to know that in everyday life experimental design is very useful for the general public.
By Carlos E P F•
Feb 16, 2021
Agradezco las enseñanzas impartidas por el Profesor Montogomery.
El curso es muy bueno para afianzar los conocimientos den Experimental Designs. Muchas Gracias!!!!
By Soroush S•
Dec 16, 2021
This course was very practical and I thank Professor Montgomery for her excellent teaching. I also thank the Coursera team for providing this opportunity.
By Richard A•
Mar 8, 2021
Very nice refresher for someone who took Experimental Design years ago. I just wish that more examples were presented.
By Danilo C P•
Aug 31, 2020
Great course! Good introduction to the fabulous world of DOE. Professor Montgomery is a excellent professor.
By subbu k•
Dec 27, 2021
This course is a gift for scientists and engineers .thanks every one involved in this course
By Aayush K•
Sep 18, 2021
Very well organized and good exposure to basic concepts! JMP trials are an add on benefit!
By Giovany O•
Dec 29, 2020
Excelente curso de diseño de experimentos, conceptos básicos. Aprendí todo lo que necesité
By Yerkanat K•
Oct 6, 2020
I really enjoyed the class. Helped me to refresh my knowledge. Thanks for the basics!
By Nattapaul R•
Oct 4, 2020
Nice class for somebody who not understand research-metadology and experimental
By Naresh T•
Mar 8, 2022
the subject has taught me a lot that how to design your experiments in future
By AMMARIN K•
Dec 4, 2021
Principle of course make it easy to understand and continue for next class.
By Paul K K•
Jul 19, 2021
Such a simplified and amazing introduction to design of experiments.
By Babajide A A•
Dec 18, 2020
Very excellent presentation. I very much enjoyed doing the course.