This second course in statistical modeling will introduce students to the study of the analysis of variance (ANOVA), analysis of covariance (ANCOVA), and experimental design. ANOVA and ANCOVA, presented as a type of linear regression model, will provide the mathematical basis for designing experiments for data science applications. Emphasis will be placed on important design-related concepts, such as randomization, blocking, factorial design, and causality. Some attention will also be given to ethical issues raised in experimentation.
Calculus, linear algebra, and probability theory.
Calculus, linear algebra, and probability theory.
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to ANOVA and Experimental Design
In this module, we will introduce the basic conceptual framework for experimental design and define the models that will allow us to answer meaningful questions about the differences between group means with respect to a continuous variable. Such models include the one-way Analysis of Variance (ANOVA) and Analysis of Covariance (ANCOVA) models.
Hypothesis Testing in the ANOVA Context
In this module, we will learn how statistical hypothesis testing and confidence intervals, in the ANOVA/ANCOVA context, can help answer meaningful questions about the differences between group means with respect to a continuous variable.
Two-Way ANOVA and Interactions
In this module, we will study the two-way ANOVA model and use it to answer research questions using real data.
Experimental Design: Basic Concepts and Designs
In this module, we will study fundamental experimental design concepts, such as randomization, treatment design, replication, and blocking. We will also look at basic factorial designs as an improvement over elementary “one factor at a time” methods. We will combine these concepts with the ANOVA and ANCOVA models to conduct meaningful experiments.
About the Statistical Modeling for Data Science Applications Specialization
Statistical modeling lies at the heart of data science. Well crafted statistical models allow data scientists to draw conclusions about the world from the limited information present in their data. In this three credit sequence, learners will add some intermediate and advanced statistical modeling techniques to their data science toolkit. In particular, learners will become proficient in the theory and application of linear regression analysis; ANOVA and experimental design; and generalized linear and additive models. Emphasis will be placed on analyzing real data using the R programming language.
