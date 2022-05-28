About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Statistical Modeling for Data Science Applications Specialization
Intermediate Level

Calculus, linear algebra, and probability theory.

Approx. 45 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Linear Model
  • R Programming
  • Statistical Model
  • regression
Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Data Science from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Introduction to Statistical Models

8 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 82 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

Linear Regression Parameter Estimation

8 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 134 min)
Week
3

Week 3

9 hours to complete

Inference in Linear Regression

9 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 121 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Prediction and Explanation in Linear Regression Analysis

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 82 min)

About the Statistical Modeling for Data Science Applications Specialization

Statistical Modeling for Data Science Applications

Frequently Asked Questions

