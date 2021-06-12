Computing applications involving large amounts of data – the domain of data science – impact the lives of most people in the U.S. and the world. These impacts include recommendations made to us by internet-based systems, information that is available about us online, techniques that are used for security and surveillance, data that is used in health care, and many more. In many cases, they are affected by techniques in artificial intelligence and machine learning.
No specific background necessary.
Learners will be able to Identify and manage ethical situations that may arise in their careers.
Learnerrs will be able to apply ethical frameworks to help them analyze ethical challenges.
Learners will be familiar with key applications of data science that are commonly linked to ethical issues.
- Data Science
- Ethics
- Algorithms
- Privacy
- Philosophy
University of Colorado Boulder
University of Colorado Boulder
Ethical Foundations
This module begins with an introduction to the course including motivation for the topic, the course goals, what topics the course will cover, and what is expected of the students. It then reviews the three ethical frameworks that are most commonly applied to ethical discussions in data science and computing: Kantianism/deontology, virtue ethics, and utilitarianism. Case studies are used to illustrate the application and properties of these frameworks.
Internet, Privacy, and Security
This module begins with some background about the Internet, which is the foundation for most of the topics that we study in this course. It then discusses the two most basic ethical issues in using the internet, privacy and security, in the context of data science. It goes through a number of real case studies and examples for each to illustrate the diversity of issues.
Professional Ethics
This module provides insight into the ethical issues in the data science profession and workplace (as opposed to technical topics in data science). It starts with discussion of two highly relevant codes of professional ethics, from professional societies in statistics and in computing. It then looks at a variety of recent workplace ethics issues in tech companies. A key part of this module is interviewing a data science professional about ethical issues they have encountered in their career.
Algorithmic Bias
Algorithmic bias may be the topic that people associate most with ethical issues in data science. This module begins by providing some general background on algorithmic bias and considering varying views on the pros and cons of algorithmic vs. human decision making. It then reviews an illustrative set of examples of algorithmic bias related to gender and race, which is a particularly important class of instances of algorithmic bias. The final part of the module discusses what is perhaps the single most prominent and discussed instance of algorithmic decision making and bias, facial recognition.
A course full of valuable information and beautiful skills Thank you so much I hope to be with you in other courses
I learned a lot about ethical issues and computer Science. Good lectures, good reading material, but a whole lot of writing
Vital Skills for Data Science introduces students to several areas that every data scientist should be familiar with. Each of the topics is a field in itself. This specialization provides a "taste" of each of these areas which will allow the student to determine if any of these areas is something they want to explore further. In this specialization, students will learn about different applications of data science and how to apply the steps in a data science process to real life data. They will be introduced to the ethical questions every data scientist should be aware of when doing an analysis. The field of cybersecurity makes the data scientist aware of how to protect their data from loss.
