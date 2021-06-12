About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Vital Skills for Data Science Specialization
Beginner Level

No specific background necessary.

Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learners will be able to Identify and manage ethical situations that may arise in their careers.

  • Learnerrs will be able to apply ethical frameworks to help them analyze ethical challenges.

  • Learners will be familiar with key applications of data science that are commonly  linked to ethical issues.

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Ethics
  • Algorithms
  • Privacy
  • Philosophy
Beginner Level

No specific background necessary.

Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Data Science from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Ethical Foundations

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 71 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Internet, Privacy, and Security

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 77 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Professional Ethics

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 83 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Algorithmic Bias

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 88 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

