- Information Privacy
- Cybersecurity
- analysis
- Ethics
- Data Science
- Applied Mathematics
- Information Science
- Statistics
- Computer Science
- Algorithms
- Privacy
- Philosophy
Vital Skills for Data Science Specialization
Gain Exposure to Key Data Science Areas . Gain professional knowledge in the field of Data Science and learn applicable skills in Cybersecurity and Ethics.
Offered By
What you will learn
Identify applications of Data Science.
Identify the steps of the Data Science process and apply them with real world data.
Discuss privacy concerns.
By taking this course, you will be able explain what data science is and identify the key disciplines involved.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Projects will encourage students to engage in ethical discussions, hone networking skills, address cybersecurity threats, and explore the professional world of Data Science. These projects will help students develop an understanding of the field and gain skills that will help them be successful.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Data Science as a Field
This course provides a general introduction to the field of Data Science. It has been designed for aspiring data scientists, content experts who work with data scientists, or anyone interested in learning about what Data Science is and what it’s used for. Weekly topics include an overview of the skills needed to be a data scientist; the process and pitfalls involved in data science; and the practice of data science in the professional and academic world. This course is part of CU Boulder’s Master’s of Science in Data Science and was collaboratively designed by both academics and industry professionals to provide learners with an insider’s perspective on this exciting, evolving, and increasingly vital discipline.
Ethical Issues in Data Science
Computing applications involving large amounts of data – the domain of data science – impact the lives of most people in the U.S. and the world. These impacts include recommendations made to us by internet-based systems, information that is available about us online, techniques that are used for security and surveillance, data that is used in health care, and many more. In many cases, they are affected by techniques in artificial intelligence and machine learning.
Cybersecurity for Data Science
This course aims to help anyone interested in data science understand the cybersecurity risks and the tools/techniques that can be used to mitigate those risks. We will cover the distinctions between confidentiality, integrity, and availability, introduce learners to relevant cybersecurity tools and techniques including cryptographic tools, software resources, and policies that will be essential to data science. We will explore key tools and techniques for authentication and access control so producers, curators, and users of data can help ensure the security and privacy of the data.
Fundamentals of Data Visualization
Data is everywhere. Charts, graphs, and other types of information visualizations help people to make sense of this data. This course explores the design, development, and evaluation of such information visualizations. By combining aspects of design, computer graphics, HCI, and data science, you will gain hands-on experience with creating visualizations, using exploratory tools, and architecting data narratives. Topics include user-centered design, web-based visualization, data cognition and perception, and design evaluation.
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
