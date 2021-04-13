Al has a wide breadth of dynamic experience and knowledge within the educational and corporate space with proven success as a presenter, thought leader, author, innovator, entrepreneur, K-12 administrator, higher education administrator, curriculum and program developer, educational consultant and instructor. Extensive work with K-12 school districts, higher education institutions, non-profit organizations and corporate educational arms in culture transformation, futures-based/visionary leadership, as well as curriculum and program analysis, adaptation, creation and development.