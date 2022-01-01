This course aims to help anyone interested in data science understand the cybersecurity risks and the tools/techniques that can be used to mitigate those risks. We will cover the distinctions between confidentiality, integrity, and availability, introduce learners to relevant cybersecurity tools and techniques including cryptographic tools, software resources, and policies that will be essential to data science. We will explore key tools and techniques for authentication and access control so producers, curators, and users of data can help ensure the security and privacy of the data.
Characterize the CIA principles and use them to classify a variety of cyber scenarios.
Identify and disseminate vulnerabilities in the data security space- social (human) and technical (digital).
Distinguish ethical boundaries of hacking and its applications.
Explore professional cybersecurity networks and connect with experts from the field.
- Communication
- Risk Analysis
- Problem Solving
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Basic Cybersecurity Concepts and Principles
In this module, you will learn the basics of cybersecurity and the CIA triad.
Your Cyber Story and Your Public Data Profile
In this module, you will explore your Cyber Story and examine your pubic data profile
Wifi, IoT, Hacking, Data Breaches and Social Engineering
This module explores the world of hacking, IoT and social engineering.
The Ethics of Cyber Security
This session students will leverage social media to connect with cybersecurity experts and explore the ethics around cybersecurity and data.
Vital Skills for Data Science introduces students to several areas that every data scientist should be familiar with. Each of the topics is a field in itself. This specialization provides a "taste" of each of these areas which will allow the student to determine if any of these areas is something they want to explore further. In this specialization, students will learn about different applications of data science and how to apply the steps in a data science process to real life data. They will be introduced to the ethical questions every data scientist should be aware of when doing an analysis. The field of cybersecurity makes the data scientist aware of how to protect their data from loss.
