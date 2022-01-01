About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Vital Skills for Data Science Specialization
Beginner Level

Anyone can take this course

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Characterize the CIA principles and use them to classify a variety of cyber scenarios.

  • Identify and disseminate vulnerabilities in the data security space- social (human) and technical (digital).

  • Distinguish ethical boundaries of hacking and its applications.

  • Explore professional cybersecurity networks and connect with experts from the field.

Skills you will gain

  • Communication
  • Risk Analysis
  • Problem Solving
Course 3 of 4 in the
Vital Skills for Data Science Specialization
University of Colorado Boulder

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Data Science from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Basic Cybersecurity Concepts and Principles

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 20 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Your Cyber Story and Your Public Data Profile

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 38 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Wifi, IoT, Hacking, Data Breaches and Social Engineering

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 29 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

9 hours to complete

The Ethics of Cyber Security

9 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 21 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

