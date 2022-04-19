Chevron Left
Back to Cybersecurity for Data Science

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Cybersecurity for Data Science by University of Colorado Boulder

About the Course

This course aims to help anyone interested in data science understand the cybersecurity risks and the tools/techniques that can be used to mitigate those risks. We will cover the distinctions between confidentiality, integrity, and availability, introduce learners to relevant cybersecurity tools and techniques including cryptographic tools, software resources, and policies that will be essential to data science. We will explore key tools and techniques for authentication and access control so producers, curators, and users of data can help ensure the security and privacy of the data. This course can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Data Science (MS-DS) degree offered on the Coursera platform. The MS-DS is an interdisciplinary degree that brings together faculty from CU Boulder’s departments of Applied Mathematics, Computer Science, Information Science, and others. With performance-based admissions and no application process, the MS-DS is ideal for individuals with a broad range of undergraduate education and/or professional experience in computer science, information science, mathematics, and statistics. Learn more about the MS-DS program at https://www.coursera.org/degrees/master-of-science-data-science-boulder....
Filter by:

1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Cybersecurity for Data Science

By matt t

Apr 19, 2022

I don't know that the professor added much value to this course, and I’m honestly uncertain what I paid for. If you have to take this course for the MS-DS course then power through, if you don’t find another course to take. All educational content in this course came via links to outside educational materials/sources: TED Talks on YouTube and links to articles. Those sources were beneficial, but I didn't need to take this course to get that info. It was pretty frustrating especially given that I think this is a very interesting topic and extremely important right now.

By William W

Oct 16, 2021

This course should be re-done. It had an overview of security, but didn't really relate it to data science.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder