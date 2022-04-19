By matt t•
Apr 19, 2022
I don't know that the professor added much value to this course, and I’m honestly uncertain what I paid for. If you have to take this course for the MS-DS course then power through, if you don’t find another course to take. All educational content in this course came via links to outside educational materials/sources: TED Talks on YouTube and links to articles. Those sources were beneficial, but I didn't need to take this course to get that info. It was pretty frustrating especially given that I think this is a very interesting topic and extremely important right now.
By William W•
Oct 16, 2021
This course should be re-done. It had an overview of security, but didn't really relate it to data science.