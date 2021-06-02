About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Vital Skills for Data Science Specialization
Intermediate Level

Knowledge of R required and knowledge of tidyverse is helpful.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • By taking this course, you will be able explain what data science is and identify the key disciplines involved.​

  • You will be able to use the steps of the data science process to create a reproducible data analysis and identify personal biases.​

  • You will be able to identify interesting data science applications, locate jobs in Data Science, and begin developing a professional network.​

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Applied Mathematics
  • Information Science
  • Statistics
  • Computer Science
Course 1 of 4 in the
Vital Skills for Data Science Specialization
Intermediate Level

Knowledge of R required and knowledge of tidyverse is helpful.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Data Science from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to Data Science: the Past, Present, and Future of a New Discipline

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 15 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Data Science in Industry, Government, and Academia

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 97 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Data Science Process and Pitfalls

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 64 min), 9 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Communicating Your Results

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DATA SCIENCE AS A FIELD

About the Vital Skills for Data Science Specialization

Vital Skills for Data Science

