This course provides a general introduction to the field of Data Science. It has been designed for aspiring data scientists, content experts who work with data scientists, or anyone interested in learning about what Data Science is and what it’s used for. Weekly topics include an overview of the skills needed to be a data scientist; the process and pitfalls involved in data science; and the practice of data science in the professional and academic world. This course is part of CU Boulder’s Master’s of Science in Data Science and was collaboratively designed by both academics and industry professionals to provide learners with an insider’s perspective on this exciting, evolving, and increasingly vital discipline. Data Science as a Field can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Data Science (MS-DS) degree offered on the Coursera platform. The MS-DS is an interdisciplinary degree that brings together faculty from CU Boulder’s departments of Applied Mathematics, Computer Science, Information Science, and others. With performance-based admissions and no application process, the MS-DS is ideal for individuals with a broad range of undergraduate education and/or professional experience in computer science, information science, mathematics, and statistics. Learn more about the MS-DS program at https://www.coursera.org/degrees/master-of-science-data-science-boulder....

By Kashan A

Dec 9, 2021

It looked easy, but it isn't easy for anyone who is new to R programming or programming in general. If one is taking this course as part of an MSDS Degree, please familiarize yourself with some R programming before working on projects.

By Michelle W

Jun 26, 2021

Very practical overview of the field. Does require knowledge of R to do 2 simple projects if you take it for credit.

By Ran B R

Jun 7, 2021

Good course, with broad overview and several specific discussions from people working in the field. My only issue is that week 3 seems to assume prior experience with R; just a little bit more support ("go here to install R", "here's a quick tutorial on tidyverse") would make it much easier to reach the level necessary for understanding the lectures and project.

By mk

Jun 3, 2021

A great introduction to Data Science, with plenty of practical assignments that are flexible enough to explore our own questions of interest.

By Aaron H

Jun 14, 2021

Exercises and lectures were hands-on and informative. I enjoyed the practical advice on data science as a profession.

By Xiaowen X

Aug 16, 2021

G​ood course for exercise R programming, data analysis and communication skills.

By Parul K

Nov 20, 2021

got good knowledge of R

By Luis E V

May 1, 2022

The class fails to teach most of what it asks for the assignments. In the requirements, only a basic understanding of R was noted, while in reality most of the assignments require you to have an, at least, intermediate understanding of R and how different R libraries work. What's worst is that none is this is really taught, but really it just feels as a very shallow, incomplete, guidethrough of 10% of the whole process. Would not recommend this course for someone who is not following the MSDS degree. You will not learn anything other than opening an R markdown.

