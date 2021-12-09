MM
Jun 2, 2021
A great introduction to Data Science, with plenty of practical assignments that are flexible enough to explore our own questions of interest.
AH
Jun 13, 2021
Exercises and lectures were hands-on and informative. I enjoyed the practical advice on data science as a profession.
By Kashan A•
Dec 9, 2021
It looked easy, but it isn't easy for anyone who is new to R programming or programming in general. If one is taking this course as part of an MSDS Degree, please familiarize yourself with some R programming before working on projects.
By Michelle W•
Jun 26, 2021
Very practical overview of the field. Does require knowledge of R to do 2 simple projects if you take it for credit.
By Ran B R•
Jun 7, 2021
Good course, with broad overview and several specific discussions from people working in the field. My only issue is that week 3 seems to assume prior experience with R; just a little bit more support ("go here to install R", "here's a quick tutorial on tidyverse") would make it much easier to reach the level necessary for understanding the lectures and project.
By mk•
Jun 3, 2021
A great introduction to Data Science, with plenty of practical assignments that are flexible enough to explore our own questions of interest.
By Aaron H•
Jun 14, 2021
Exercises and lectures were hands-on and informative. I enjoyed the practical advice on data science as a profession.
By Xiaowen X•
Aug 16, 2021
Good course for exercise R programming, data analysis and communication skills.
By Parul K•
Nov 20, 2021
got good knowledge of R
By Luis E V•
May 1, 2022
The class fails to teach most of what it asks for the assignments. In the requirements, only a basic understanding of R was noted, while in reality most of the assignments require you to have an, at least, intermediate understanding of R and how different R libraries work. What's worst is that none is this is really taught, but really it just feels as a very shallow, incomplete, guidethrough of 10% of the whole process. Would not recommend this course for someone who is not following the MSDS degree. You will not learn anything other than opening an R markdown.