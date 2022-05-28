Data is everywhere. Charts, graphs, and other types of information visualizations help people to make sense of this data. This course explores the design, development, and evaluation of such information visualizations. By combining aspects of design, computer graphics, HCI, and data science, you will gain hands-on experience with creating visualizations, using exploratory tools, and architecting data narratives. Topics include user-centered design, web-based visualization, data cognition and perception, and design evaluation.
This course is part of the Vital Skills for Data Science Specialization
Python, foundation in Data Science
Develop a toolkit for exploring and communicating complex data using visualization
Produce basic data visualizations using a chosen dataset
Compare methods for visualizing data and understand how these methods may guide users towards different conclusions
Evaluate how effectively a visualization conveys target data
- Evaluation Design
- Visualizing data with Altair
- User-Centered Design (Create basic visualizations that match data and user needs)
- Task Analysis (Define elements of a data analysis and/or communication problem)
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Basics of Design
In this module, you will learn the foundations of visualization design. You will walk through the key components of a visualization, how we effectively represent data using channels like color, size, and position, and some ground rules for honest and effective visualization. You will also gain preliminary exposure to Altair, a Python library for rapidly generating interactive visualizations. Each week will also include either two readings or one reading and one notebook activity.
User Needs
In this module, you will learn how to choose the right visualization for a given scenario. You will learn how to reason about the different kinds of questions people ask with visualization and, how to align your design with that task. The module will cover basics of task analysis, methods for task elicitation, and foundational knowledge of visual perception for design. Each week will also include two external readings or one reading and one notebook activity.
Evaluation
In this module, you will learn how to assess the effectiveness of your visualization. You will learn both qualitative and quantitative approaches for evaluating visualizations as well as how to isolate key elements for assessment and iteration. The module will cover basics of insight-based evaluation, interview studies, and experimental design and analysis. Each week will also include two external readings or one reading and one notebook activity.
Vital Skills for Data Science introduces students to several areas that every data scientist should be familiar with. Each of the topics is a field in itself. This specialization provides a "taste" of each of these areas which will allow the student to determine if any of these areas is something they want to explore further. In this specialization, students will learn about different applications of data science and how to apply the steps in a data science process to real life data. They will be introduced to the ethical questions every data scientist should be aware of when doing an analysis. The field of cybersecurity makes the data scientist aware of how to protect their data from loss.
