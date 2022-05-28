About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Vital Skills for Data Science Specialization
Intermediate Level

Python, foundation in Data Science

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Develop a toolkit for exploring and communicating complex data using visualization

  • Produce basic data visualizations using a chosen dataset

  • Compare methods for visualizing data and understand how these methods may guide users towards different conclusions

  • Evaluate how effectively a visualization conveys target data

Skills you will gain

  • Evaluation Design
  • Visualizing data with Altair
  • User-Centered Design (Create basic visualizations that match data and user needs)
  • Task Analysis (Define elements of a data analysis and/or communication problem)
Course 4 of 4 in the
Vital Skills for Data Science Specialization
Intermediate Level

Python, foundation in Data Science

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Data Science from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Basics of Design

8 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 156 min), 13 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

User Needs

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 110 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Evaluation

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 80 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz

About the Vital Skills for Data Science Specialization

Vital Skills for Data Science

