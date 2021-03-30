Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Ethical Issues in Data Science by University of Colorado Boulder

4.6
stars
18 ratings
6 reviews

About the Course

Computing applications involving large amounts of data – the domain of data science – impact the lives of most people in the U.S. and the world. These impacts include recommendations made to us by internet-based systems, information that is available about us online, techniques that are used for security and surveillance, data that is used in health care, and many more. In many cases, they are affected by techniques in artificial intelligence and machine learning. This course examines some of the ethical issues related to data science, with the fundamental objective of making data science professionals aware of and sensitive to ethical considerations that may arise in their careers. It does this through a combination of discussion of ethical frameworks, examination of a variety of data science applications that lead to ethical considerations, reading current media and scholarly articles, and drawing upon the perspectives and experiences of fellow students and computing professionals. Ethical Issues in Data Science can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Data Science (MS-DS) degree offered on the Coursera platform. The MS-DS is an interdisciplinary degree that brings together faculty from CU Boulder’s departments of Applied Mathematics, Computer Science, Information Science, and others. With performance-based admissions and no application process, the MS-DS is ideal for individuals with a broad range of undergraduate education and/or professional experience in computer science, information science, mathematics, and statistics. Learn more about the MS-DS program at https://www.coursera.org/degrees/master-of-science-data-science-boulder....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 6 of 6 Reviews for Ethical Issues in Data Science

By Erik S

Mar 30, 2021

Great course about ethics in data science and general. But please calculate a lot of more time for reading and writing as stated.

By mk

May 3, 2021

A great introduction to ethical issues in data science. This course covers a broad range of topics, including privacy, security, algorithmic bias and as well as a number of frameworks for analyzing ethical issues.

By Rashomi S

Jun 12, 2021

I learned a lot about ethical issues and computer Science. Good lectures, good reading material, but a whole lot of writing

By gorgees a

Nov 16, 2021

A course full of valuable information and beautiful skills Thank you so much I hope to be with you in other courses

By Hidetake T

Feb 9, 2022

Great, massive practices of analysis in ethics. It is rare opportunity, but crucial skill in practice.

By Mumenh A

Jan 18, 2022

thank you

