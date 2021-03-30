RS
Jun 12, 2021
I learned a lot about ethical issues and computer Science. Good lectures, good reading material, but a whole lot of writing
GA
Nov 15, 2021
A course full of valuable information and beautiful skills Thank you so much I hope to be with you in other courses
By Erik S•
Mar 30, 2021
Great course about ethics in data science and general. But please calculate a lot of more time for reading and writing as stated.
By mk•
May 3, 2021
A great introduction to ethical issues in data science. This course covers a broad range of topics, including privacy, security, algorithmic bias and as well as a number of frameworks for analyzing ethical issues.
By Rashomi S•
Jun 12, 2021
I learned a lot about ethical issues and computer Science. Good lectures, good reading material, but a whole lot of writing
By gorgees a•
Nov 16, 2021
A course full of valuable information and beautiful skills Thank you so much I hope to be with you in other courses
By Hidetake T•
Feb 9, 2022
Great, massive practices of analysis in ethics. It is rare opportunity, but crucial skill in practice.
By Mumenh A•
Jan 18, 2022
thank you