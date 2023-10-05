University of Colorado Boulder
Ethical Issues in AI and Professional Ethics
University of Colorado Boulder

Ethical Issues in AI and Professional Ethics

This course is part of Computing, Ethics, and Society Specialization

Taught in English

Bobby Schnabel

Instructor: Bobby Schnabel

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

37 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace
Progress towards a degree

What you'll learn

  • Describe the causes and prevention of algorithmic bias in machine learning algorithms.

  • Identify key instances of algorithmic bias, including relations to gender and race.

  • Describe the main code of professional ethics in computing.

  • Analyze issues in the culture of the tech workplace and reflect about how to address these in your career.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

4 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

37 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace
Progress towards a degree

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Computing, Ethics, and Society Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

In this introductory week, you will delve into the fascinating world of computing, ethics, and society. You will explore the fundamental concepts of ethics and ethical frameworks, providing a solid foundation for the entire course. You will gain insights into key ethical theories, including Kantianism, Virtue Ethics, Utilitarianism, and Social Contract Theory. Through interactive discussions and engaging resources, you will understand how these theories shape our moral decision-making processes and their significance in the context of computing technologies.

What's included

6 videos11 readings1 quiz1 peer review

This week, you'll explore algorithmic bias, focusing on the ethical dimensions of facial recognition technology. The beginning of the week will be dedicated to an overview of algorithmic bias, its prevalence, and its consequences. Then, you'll examine real-world instances of algorithmic bias. Towards the end of the week, you'll focus on facial recognition technology by exploring its mechanics, addressing the concerning of racial bias, and the legal and regulatory challenges.

What's included

8 videos15 readings1 peer review2 discussion prompts

This week you'll explore the intersections of gender, race, and algorithms. In the beginning of the week, you'll revisit algorithmic bias focusing bias related to gender and race. You'll explore the advantages and disadvantages of employing AI in hiring processes and unravel the complexities of predictive policing with AI, shedding light on its drawbacks and ethical implications. Then, you'll narrow focus to Gender and Race in Algorithms, specifically addressing the pervasive issue of racial bias in AI systems. Throughout this week, you'll gain a comprehensive understanding of the ethical challenges posed by AI in hiring and policing, as well as the broader implications of gender and race biases in algorithms, empowering you to critically assess and navigate these critical topics in the realm of technology and ethics.

What's included

4 videos5 readings1 quiz1 peer review1 discussion prompt

This week is dedicated to professional ethics in computing and considerations of gender and race in the tech workforce. The first lesson will lay the foundational principles of ethical conduct in the computing industry, examining the ACM code of ethics as a guiding framework. Then, you'll explore the critical need for diversity in the workforce and the ethical considerations surrounding it. Finally, we'll spotlight real-world examples, including diversity and gender biases at tech giant Google, and delve into the compelling story of Timnit Gebru, shedding light on the challenges and opportunities in building a more inclusive and ethical computing workforce. Throughout this week, you'll gain a comprehensive understanding of the ethical dimensions of technology and the importance of diversity and inclusion in shaping the future of computing.

What's included

8 videos8 readings1 quiz1 peer review1 discussion prompt

In this final week you'll explore the ethical dimensions of artificial intelligence. The beginning of the week will venture into the captivating yet challenging world of generative AI, unraveling the potential dangers of its applications while demystifying what generative AI truly entails. Then you'll look to the future of AI, where you'll navigate the complex ethical terrain that emerges as AI technologies continue to advance. Throughout this week, you will develop a profound understanding of the ethical concerns that accompany AI's evolution, equipping you with the knowledge to engage thoughtfully and responsibly with this transformative technology.

What's included

4 videos6 readings1 quiz2 discussion prompts

Instructor

Bobby Schnabel
University of Colorado Boulder
4 Courses3,891 learners

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Recommended if you're interested in Algorithms

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Algorithms? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions