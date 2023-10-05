University of Colorado Boulder
Ethical Issues in Computing Applications
University of Colorado Boulder

Ethical Issues in Computing Applications

Taught in English

Bobby Schnabel

Instructor: Bobby Schnabel

What you'll learn

  • Identify and manage ethical situations that may arise in you career.

  • Analyze the ethical issues that are arising in key applications of technology, and even deeper issues that may arise as these technologies evolve.

  • Become aware of and sensitive to issues with how the rapid progress of technology is influencing the jobs available to everyone in our society.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

There are 5 modules in this course

In this introductory week, you will delve into the fascinating world of computing, ethics, and society. You will explore the fundamental concepts of ethics and ethical frameworks, providing a solid foundation for the entire course. You will gain insights into key ethical theories, including Kantianism, Virtue Ethics, Utilitarianism, and Social Contract Theory. Through interactive discussions and engaging resources, you will understand how these theories shape our moral decision-making processes and their significance in the context of computing technologies.

What's included

5 videos11 readings1 quiz

This week is dedicated to the ethical considerations in the intersection of technology and healthcare. Throughout this week, you will explore the complex ethical landscape of computing applications in medical contexts, delving into the ethical dilemmas arising from gene editing technologies such as CRISPR; the ethical dimensions of medical data, investigating issues of privacy, consent, and security in healthcare information systems, and the challenges posed by neural implants, contemplating the boundaries of human augmentation and the preservation of individual autonomy in the age of technological integration with the human body.

What's included

6 videos7 readings1 quiz1 peer review2 discussion prompts

This week you'll focus on the ethical considerations of robotics across diverse domains. You'll begin the week by examining robotics in healthcare, uncovering the potential benefits and challenges that arise when technology meets medicine. Then,. you'll shift focus to the ethically complex terrain of robotics in warfare, scrutinizing the implications of autonomous machines in armed conflicts. Finally, you will explore the use of robotics in policing, where we'll discuss the evolving roles of machines in law enforcement and the ethical questions they raise.

What's included

6 videos5 readings1 quiz1 peer review1 discussion prompt

This week will explore he fascinating realm of autonomous vehicles, where you will unravel the intricate ethical and safety considerations surrounding self-driving cars. You will analyze the arguments both for and against the widespread adoption of autonomous vehicles, dissecting the potential benefits and challenges they present to society. Finally, you will also assess the various risks inherent in the use of self-driving cars, considering issues of safety, liability, and the impact on urban landscapes.

What's included

4 videos4 readings1 quiz1 peer review2 discussion prompts

In this final week, you will look explore and discuss the future of artificial intelligence. Throughout the week, you will explore the evolving landscape of employment as AI technologies continue to advance, and the potential trajectories of AI in the workplace, contemplating the roles it may play in augmenting human labor, automating tasks, and transforming industries. You will closely examine the profound implications of AI on both workers and employers, exploring how these technologies may reshape job roles, workforce dynamics, and the broader job market.

What's included

7 videos5 readings1 peer review1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Bobby Schnabel
University of Colorado Boulder
Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

