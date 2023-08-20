University of Colorado Boulder
Computing, Ethics, and Society Foundations
University of Colorado Boulder

Computing, Ethics, and Society Foundations

This course is part of Computing, Ethics, and Society Specialization

Taught in English

Bobby Schnabel

Instructor: Bobby Schnabel

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

24 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace
Progress towards a degree

What you'll learn

  • Identify and manage ethical situations that may arise in their careers.

  • Understand and be able to apply ethical frameworks to help them analyze ethical challenges.

  • Identify some of the main ethical issues that arise in the use of the internet, including privacy, security, and the impacts of social media.

  • Describe key issues related to misinformation on the internet

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

4 quizzes

There are 4 modules in this course

In this introductory week, you will delve into the fascinating world of computing, ethics, and society. You will explore the fundamental concepts of ethics and ethical frameworks, providing a solid foundation for the entire course. You will gain insights into key ethical theories, including Kantianism, Virtue Ethics, Utilitarianism, and Social Contract Theory. Through interactive discussions and engaging resources, you will understand how these theories shape our moral decision-making processes and their significance in the context of computing technologies.

What's included

6 videos11 readings1 quiz1 peer review1 discussion prompt

This week explores the internet's evolution and the ethical challenges of recommender systems and internet advertising. You examine recommender systems' operation, benefits, and ethical concerns, and broader issues in internet advertising such as personalized advertising and data usage on browsers and social media platforms. Through discussions and independent assessment of current articles, you will critically assess the ethics of online recommendations and advertising, gaining a comprehensive understanding of ethical considerations related to core aspects of the internet.

What's included

5 videos8 readings1 quiz1 peer review2 discussion prompts

This week explores two key areas related to the internet: the influence of social media on youth and the widespread issue of misinformation in different contexts. You will analyze ethical responsibilities related to fostering a healthy digital environment and understanding and combating misinformation. This week aims to equip you with the knowledge and insights needed to contribute to the creation of a responsible online environment, and to a society that is better informed about major internet-related ethical issues.

What's included

6 videos9 readings1 quiz1 peer review1 discussion prompt

This week delves into the concepts of computer privacy and security. You will explore privacy issues such as data collection, tracking, and anonymity, alongside legal approaches to safeguarding privacy such as the “Right to be Forgotten”. The module also covers security topics including types of security breaches, ransomware, and ethical hacking. By the end of this week, you will have a broad understanding of computer privacy and security, equipped with ethical insights to navigate this dynamic landscape responsibly.

What's included

8 videos13 readings1 quiz1 peer review2 discussion prompts

Instructor

Bobby Schnabel
University of Colorado Boulder
4 Courses3,891 learners

University of Colorado Boulder

