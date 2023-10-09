University of Colorado Boulder
Computing, Ethics, and Society Specialization
University of Colorado Boulder

Computing, Ethics, and Society Specialization

Explore the Frontier of Ethical Computing. Explore the ethical considerations of computing systems and technologies.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Bobby Schnabel

Instructor: Bobby Schnabel

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Beginner level

Recommended experience

4 months at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Describe ethical challenges that arise in a wide range of computing technologies and applications, their causes, and how they can be addressed.

  • Identify ethical issues associated with the culture of tech workplaces and how they can be addressed.

  • Apply ethical frameworks to help analyze ethical challenges that arise in computing technologies and applications and the computing workspace.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Beginner level

Recommended experience

4 months at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from University of Colorado Boulder
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Specialization - 3 course series

Computing, Ethics, and Society Foundations

Course 124 hours

What you'll learn

  • Identify and manage ethical situations that may arise in their careers.

  • Understand and be able to apply ethical frameworks to help them analyze ethical challenges.

  • Identify some of the main ethical issues that arise in the use of the internet, including privacy, security, and the impacts of social media.

  • Describe key issues related to misinformation on the internet

Skills you'll gain

Category: Privacy
Category: security
Category: Misinformation
Category: Ethical Frameworks
Category: Computing Ethics

Ethical Issues in AI and Professional Ethics

Course 237 hours

What you'll learn

  • Describe the causes and prevention of algorithmic bias in machine learning algorithms.

  • Identify key instances of algorithmic bias, including relations to gender and race.

  • Describe the main code of professional ethics in computing.

  • Analyze issues in the culture of the tech workplace and reflect about how to address these in your career.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Ethics Of Artificial Intelligence
Category: Algorithms
Category: Algorithmic Bias
Category: Ethical Frameworks
Category: Computing Ethics

Ethical Issues in Computing Applications

Course 332 hours

What you'll learn

  • Identify and manage ethical situations that may arise in you career.

  • Analyze the ethical issues that are arising in key applications of technology, and even deeper issues that may arise as these technologies evolve.

  • Become aware of and sensitive to issues with how the rapid progress of technology is influencing the jobs available to everyone in our society.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Ethics Of Artificial Intelligence
Category: Ethical Frameworks
Category: Ethics of Biotechnology
Category: Ethics of Robotics
Category: Computing Ethics

Instructor

Bobby Schnabel
University of Colorado Boulder
4 Courses3,912 learners

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Algorithms? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions