By Michael B•
Aug 16, 2021
Thorough review of simple linear regression and multiple linear regression with a good bit of well-explained theory and challenging assignments. Highly recommended for those getting their feet wet in regression and for those already familiar with the techniques but need to brush up on the theoretical aspects of it. One of the better courses on Coursera.
By Najib B•
Oct 1, 2021
This course is the best out there for those who want to learn R for regression and the theoretical foundation of regression. Professor Zaharatos explains the meth background needed in a excellent way. My knoweldge of math limited yet I was able to pass most of the assignments. The assignments are very well thought. Some minor problems with the autograded assignments but most of them are manageable after sometime. I highly recommend that course for everyone who making at their mid-way to statistics.
By Steve W•
Feb 13, 2022
Content and intent is great. The autograder for assignments is frustrating.
By David S•
Apr 12, 2022
Peer reviews appear to be unreliably completable. After performing all the work I have not found any way to get 2 of 6 peer reviews completed so I could complete the course. I am providing 1 star because the lack of ability to receive credit for valid work seems to be "table stakes". It is a minimum bar of performance. Further, this course is a valuable component in the Boulder masters program. For a ~ $20K it seems that Boulder may be exploiting students.