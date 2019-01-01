Learner Reviews & Feedback for ANOVA and Experimental Design by University of Colorado Boulder
About the Course
This second course in statistical modeling will introduce students to the study of the analysis of variance (ANOVA), analysis of covariance (ANCOVA), and experimental design. ANOVA and ANCOVA, presented as a type of linear regression model, will provide the mathematical basis for designing experiments for data science applications. Emphasis will be placed on important design-related concepts, such as randomization, blocking, factorial design, and causality. Some attention will also be given to ethical issues raised in experimentation.
This course can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Data Science (MS-DS) degree offered on the Coursera platform. The MS-DS is an interdisciplinary degree that brings together faculty from CU Boulder’s departments of Applied Mathematics, Computer Science, Information Science, and others. With performance-based admissions and no application process, the MS-DS is ideal for individuals with a broad range of undergraduate education and/or professional experience in computer science, information science, mathematics, and statistics. Learn more about the MS-DS program at https://www.coursera.org/degrees/master-of-science-data-science-boulder.
