Créer une présentation animée avec Powtoon
Choisirez le modèle le plus adapté à vos besoins
Créerez votre présentation
Apprendrez à sauvegarder et partager votre présentation animée Powtoon.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Dans ce cours d'environ 2 heures, basé sur un projet, vous apprendrez créer votre compter Powtoon, vous découvrirez les options de réglages et paramètres, vous choisirez le modèle le plus adapté à vos besoins et créerez votre présentation puis vous modifierez votre modèle en utilisant les fonctions avancées et finalement vous apprendrez à modifierez et sauvegarder votre présentation animée Powtoon. La réalisation de ce projet vous permettra de créer vos premières présentations animées afin de les rendre les plus vivantes et attractives possible par le biais de l’image, le texte et le son dans le but d’éveiller ou de conserver l’attention de votre audience. Cet outils vous permet d’organiser vos contenus, mettre en avant vos idées clés, tout en ayant une grande liberté de personnalisation. Remarque : ce cours fonctionne le mieux pour les étudiants basés en Amérique du Nord. Nous nous efforçons actuellement d'apporter la même expérience dans d'autres régions.
connaissances informatiques de base
Marketing
enseignement
Création
promouvoir
vente
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Créer votre compter Powtoon
Découvrir les options de réglages et paramètres
Choisir le modèle le plus adapté à vos besoins et créerez votre présentation
Modifier votre modèle en utilisant les fonctions avancées
Modifier et sauvegarder votre présentation animée Powtoon.
