Are you seeking practical guidance for improved decision making in business situations involving critical ethical issues?
Intro to Managing Ethics in the Workplace & MarketplaceNortheastern University
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Evaluate situations, issues, or questions making judgements on what constitutes an ethical problem
Assign ethical problems into categories that allow one to approach the problem using standard tools and techniques
Use ethics to help set business and management priorities in healthcare
Skills you will gain
- analysis
- Ethics
- Decision-Making
- Ethics in Healthcare
- Critical Thinking
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
Module 1 — The Foundation of Ethics
3 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 70 min), 10 readings, 4 quizzes
4 hours to complete
Module 2 — The Triad of Vision, Mission, and Strategy
4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 14 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete
Module 3 — Conflicting Interests
4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 18 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
4 hours to complete
Module 4 — Ethics and Patient Safety
4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 28 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
