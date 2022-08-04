About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Evaluate situations, issues, or questions making judgements on what constitutes an ethical problem

  • Assign ethical problems into categories that allow one to approach the problem using standard tools and techniques

  • Use ethics to help set business and management priorities in healthcare

Skills you will gain

  • analysis
  • Ethics
  • Decision-Making
  • Ethics in Healthcare
  • Critical Thinking
Instructor

Offered by

Northeastern University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Module 1 — The Foundation of Ethics

3 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 70 min), 10 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

Module 2 — The Triad of Vision, Mission, and Strategy

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 14 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

Module 3 — Conflicting Interests

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 18 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Module 4 — Ethics and Patient Safety

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 28 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes

