Teodoro (Teo) Forcht Dagi is Vice-Chair of education and Professor of neurosurgery at the Mayo School of Medicine and Science. Dr. Dagi is a neurosurgeon, trained at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and in London. He also trained in law, medicine and ethics as the Joseph P. Kennedy, Jr. Fellow at Harvard, and served as Senior Research Fellow at the Kennedy Institute of Ethics at Georgetown University. He was a law professor at Georgetown Law Center and lectures internationally at law schools, medical schools and schools of management. He has recently worked to reconcile medical laws in countries from the former Soviet Union with the EU in conjunction with the Council of Europe. Prior to joining Mayo, besides his work in neurosurgery, Dr. Dagi was chairman of the medical school in Belfast and Northern Ireland, and helped reconstruct and reposition the university in the wake of the Troubles. He is active in many professional organizations and sits on the surgical specialty board of neurosurgery in the UK with the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh. Dr. Dagi has a special interest in medical ethics as an essential part of leadership training and the management of health care institutions and NGOs.