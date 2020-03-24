MM
Aug 16, 2017
Great course! It offers you important knowledge about the EU policy making process and shows and explains you the tools you need for a good analysis and which will help you to get the best results.
AS
Apr 27, 2017
Great course, I thoroughly enjoyed it and learned a lot about policymaking and policy implementation.
By John C•
Mar 24, 2020
This MOOC does not match the quality of others I have taken. The video lectures jump into decision theory and do not present any context or understanding of the EU's present-day structure except to refer publicly available material on europa.eu. In short, this course is not very coherent without significant self-study (so what's the point?). In only the first week, "European Business Law: Understanding the Fundamentals" from Lund University actually gave me a better understanding of EU, by starting with the history and looking at the various treaties and principles in them.
By Cosmos•
Jan 9, 2019
First of all, I had great difficulties to understand the accent of the tutors in this course. Sometimes, the videos were not matching the subtitles.
It is a great course, however for the tasks requiring research on specific countries of EU, it was very hard to find answers to certain questions due to missing information on EUROSTAT and not only. Meanwhile i was searching for the specific information from the national institutions (it takes sometimes up to 2 weeks to have an official answer from administration), i found that the questions were totally changed, which thing added hardship to my already existent struggle. Topping up with the fact that for the following month I had to pay a renewal, right, for not completing the course within one month. So, economically speaking, to pay extra 50$ for the course and a total of 100$ is not worth.
That's my opinion about the course. Maybe others would find it different. I like EU law though and I m willing to pursue with other course.
By Nikita S•
May 29, 2020
Course could be a lot more interesting with smaller case studies, real life examples and actual data in videos and breakdown of that data, interpretation and analysis rather than having multiple research paper readings corresponding to each video. Although research papers are appreciated and are a form of great academic knowledge, too many of them don't serve the purpose of "learning" for people who are new to the entire policy formation process.
Otherwise, the course is brilliant with it's content and the depth it chooses to go into. With a few minor changes, this could get a lot more interesting.
Thank you!
By Michel V•
Dec 26, 2018
This course has been excellent, very well-focused and complete. Really enjoyed learning about policy making processes in the EU. All I've learnt will be very useful for the type of work I do, I'm sure.
By Mihai I M•
Aug 17, 2017
By Anna v W•
Apr 28, 2017
By Brice G•
Jun 6, 2017
Great course. A lot of lecture, very good speaker. Concrete exemple.
Need a high involvement.
By Βρασίδας Π•
Jan 23, 2018
Helped me a lot to have a clear picture of how the EU functions through it's institutions.
By Jan F•
Apr 4, 2018
Fantastic course. Thank you Mr Steunenberg, UL and Coursera for making this happen.
By Awoniyi S O•
Nov 13, 2021
i give 5star very interesing course thumbs up 👍 EU policy and implementation🤩🤩
By Nadia•
May 28, 2022
Bom curso, mas deveria mostrar as respostas correctas quando vemos o feedback
By Catrin G E•
Oct 6, 2020
Exactly what I expected to learn from this course, excellent!
By Vesna S•
Oct 20, 2017
Loved the course, it was perfect!
By Svetlana P•
Mar 27, 2017
I like it very much
By Ana L•
Apr 4, 2019
amazing, i love it
By Abdulaziz S B•
Dec 25, 2019
Excellent
By Elisa V•
Nov 26, 2017
The first two lectures were a bit difficult for someone like me without any politic/socioenomic experience. i think that the course would benefit from a more detailed introduction. Overall it is a great course and I really enjoyed doing it!
By David K•
Jul 11, 2017
Great course, learned a lot about the mechanisms of policy formulation and implementation in EU and got excited about implementation in my area!
By Barbora Š•
Sep 10, 2017
Great opportunity to have insights into EU decision-making process and think of it in a structured way.
By Felipe S•
Mar 23, 2018
Great informative course!
By Borja Á•
Mar 30, 2017
The lectures made by the professor were really helpful and provided many insights into policy making within the EU. However, some tasks such as filling air pollution standards were not that insightful. Also, unsynchronized subtitles were a bit annoying same for the poor sound from invited professors in air pollution videos of chapters 4 and 5.
By Soraya B•
Jun 7, 2020
The course was interesting but focuses a lot on theories (of decision-making and political dynamics within EU politics). The honors track allows to apply the concepts to a concrete and detailed EU policy file, but requires a lot more work.
You need to have a good understanding of the EU institutional framework to enjoy the course.
By Anthony T•
Oct 26, 2020
The course was good and provided me with the information I was seeking but was FAR too heavy in reading bureaucratic academic texts for my liking. Professor Steunenberg is, however, an excellent teacher on the subject and made the course worthy of taking. Thank you to both University Leiden and the professor for the course.
By Pavel C•
Nov 16, 2020
While the lectures are fine and the reading materials are great, I feel that the quizzes were too easy. They do not test understanding of the topic, and it is possible to complete the course in 2-3 days just by searching for answers in the reading materials. Perhaps you will feel more satisfied if you choose to go with the Honours Track, but for those who opted to do it this can be a slightly underwhelming experience