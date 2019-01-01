Profile

Jale Tosun

Professor

      Bio

      Jale Tosun is a professor of Political Science at the Institute of Political Science. After studying political and administrative science in Konstanz and Pavia, she completed her PhD at the University of Konstanz on the topic of transformative change of environmental policy in Latin America and Eastern Europe. Jale Tosun was a Research Fellow at the Mannheim Centre for European Social Research before coming to Heidelberg in October 2013 as an assistant professor of International and Comparative Political Economy. In 2015, she was a visiting professor at the Institute of Economic Sociology at the University of Vienna. She has been a professor of Political Science since March 2015. Her teaching and research focuses mainly on the comparative study of regulation in areas of environment, energy, and climate change, as well as on distributive conflicts within the European Union and the influence of the EU on regulatory measures in third-party states.

      Courses

      European Citizenship – Development, Scope, and Challenges

