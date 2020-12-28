About this Course

Course 2 of 5 in the
Gender Analytics: Gender Equity through Inclusive Design Specialization
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand legal & ethical frameworks for collecting, storing, analyzing, and disseminating data to reduce vulnerabilities for marginalized people.

  • Examine how quantitative data is produced, identify gender-related data gaps; & use analytics skills to uncover intersectional gender-based insights

  • Collaborate with stakeholders to gain an in-depth understanding of unmet needs using community-based and ethnographic research methods

  • Learn quantitative & qualitative research and analysis techniques; explore how to integrate insights from both types of data to generate insight.

Skills you will gain

  • Business Analytics
  • Gender Based Analysis
  • Qualitative and Quantitative Data Analysis
  • Stakeholder Analysis
  • community engagement
Offered by

University of Toronto

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Ethical and legal considerations in inclusive data collection

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 22 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Quantitative data analysis through a gender lens: probability

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 62 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Quantitative data analysis through a gender lens: data and interpretation

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 50 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Qualitative data collection: community-based engagement with stakeholders

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 62 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

About the Gender Analytics: Gender Equity through Inclusive Design Specialization

Gender Analytics: Gender Equity through Inclusive Design

