Many policies, products, services or processes that we think of as gender-neutral actually have gendered outcomes. Everything from snow plowing to car safety to investment advising to infrastructure investment has impacts that differ by gender. These outcomes can be even more biased if we look at important intersections with race, indigeneity, differences in ability, ethnicity, sexual orientation, and other identities. The question is, what can you do to change this? And, how can you avoid the risks of bias or create innovative new offerings using gender-based insights?
This course is part of the Gender Analytics: Gender Equity through Inclusive Design Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Understand legal & ethical frameworks for collecting, storing, analyzing, and disseminating data to reduce vulnerabilities for marginalized people.
Examine how quantitative data is produced, identify gender-related data gaps; & use analytics skills to uncover intersectional gender-based insights
Collaborate with stakeholders to gain an in-depth understanding of unmet needs using community-based and ethnographic research methods
Learn quantitative & qualitative research and analysis techniques; explore how to integrate insights from both types of data to generate insight.
Skills you will gain
- Business Analytics
- Gender Based Analysis
- Qualitative and Quantitative Data Analysis
- Stakeholder Analysis
- community engagement
Instructors
Sarah KaplanDistinguished Professor & Director, Institute for Gender and the Economy (GATE)
Brian SilvermanJ.R.S. Prichard and Ann Wilson Chair in Management; Professor of Strategic Management
Offered by
University of Toronto
Established in 1827, the University of Toronto is one of the world’s leading universities, renowned for its excellence in teaching, research, innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as its impact on economic prosperity and social well-being around the globe.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Ethical and legal considerations in inclusive data collection
When collecting and analyzing data from diverse communities, it is important to recognize that this can create vulnerabilities for marginalized individuals and groups. In this module, you will learn about the legal frameworks and ethical requirements related to collecting, storing, analyzing, and disseminating data, paying attention to different country contexts. By the end of the week, you will understand potential risks to research participants and find ways to mitigate such risks and appropriately compensate them for their time and efforts in the data collection and design process. These considerations are important to take into account before you move forward with any data collection and analysis projects.
Quantitative data analysis through a gender lens: probability
This session will review basic principles of quantitative data analysis, including probability and hypothesis testing, through fun examples and exercises. By the end of the week, you will be able to conduct basic calculations to analyze quantitative data and develop the intuition behind statistical inference and hypothesis testing to understand analytical reports generated by others.
Quantitative data analysis through a gender lens: data and interpretation
This week, we will shed light on how data is produced and how to uncover gender-based insights from data. By the end of the week, you will understand the data generation process, know where to locate sources of gender-disaggregated data, and analyze relationships to interpret results. You will see how emerging insights from gender-disaggregated data analysis can shape the evolution of the problem statement and identify areas for further data collection.
Qualitative data collection: community-based engagement with stakeholders
A big part of applying a gender lens to data analysis is obtaining different perspectives, especially from underrepresented groups. One way to do this is through qualitative research in the communities of interest. This week, you will explore the art of meaningful community engagement. By the end of this week, you will have a better understanding of the concept and value of community engagement as a qualitative data source. You will learn the steps to collect and analyze qualitative data to gain insight into people’s emotions, motivations, aspirations, and pain points. You will also learn how engage responsibly with vulnerable or marginalized communities.
Reviews
- 5 stars88.37%
- 4 stars9.30%
- 1 star2.32%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INCLUSIVE ANALYTIC TECHNIQUES
This course highlights the quantitative and qualitative techniques required for topics discussed in the 1st of the 5 modules. It an incredible course. And a must do for all others.
Phenomenal course! This has really illuminated my perspective on what is an indubitably integral topic. Would highly recommend for everyone!
This course gives you a clear explanations of scientifically research methods with emphasizing on inclusive analytics. Highly recommended to everyone with keen interest on research.
I have a fear of maths, but this course and the professor were extremely engaging and it was a lot of fun to study and come out of this course with great insights
About the Gender Analytics: Gender Equity through Inclusive Design Specialization
Current conversations about diversity & inclusion often forget that these are not just HR issues but affect how products, services, processes & policies create outcomes that differ by gender, race, differences in ability, indigeneity & other intersecting identities. Gender Analytics is a methodology that allows you to create opportunities for business or policy impact by using gender-based insights to design transformational solutions. More here...
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.