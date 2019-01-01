Chanel Grenaway is Principal at Chanel Grenaway & Associates. She has over 15 years of experience in building the organizational capacity of non-profit organizations across Canada. From advising organizations on people-centred decision-making and program planning to helping leaders apply an intersectional gender-based analysis into all stages of their work, her approach is deeply rooted in designing equitable systems and creating opportunities that enable under-represented groups to realize their full potential. As the former Director of Economic Development Programs at the Canadian Women’s Foundation, she successfully led poverty reduction work, which consisted of national multi-year granting strategies that supported women’s financial equality and independence through entrepreneurship, social enterprise, employment training and access to trades and technology pre-apprenticeships. Currently, as a consultant, she facilitates conversations and conducts participatory research across diverse sectors to enhance project outcomes and their impact. She has a proven ability to analyze trends, synthesize information, evaluate, and provide valuable recommendations to enhance results. Chanel played a pivotal role in the research and planning phase of the Gender Analytics course. Other recent clients include the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services, United Way Greater Toronto, the Ontario Nonprofit Network, and the Centre for Social Innovation.