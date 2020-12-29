Chevron Left
Many policies, products, services or processes that we think of as gender-neutral actually have gendered outcomes. Everything from snow plowing to car safety to investment advising to infrastructure investment has impacts that differ by gender. These outcomes can be even more biased if we look at important intersections with race, indigeneity, differences in ability, ethnicity, sexual orientation, and other identities. The question is, what can you do to change this? And, how can you avoid the risks of bias or create innovative new offerings using gender-based insights? Inclusive Analytics Techniques will provide you with the tools and analytical techniques to uncover these intersectional insights. The course covers both quantitative and qualitative data collection and analysis, including basic statistical techniques and practical instructions for working with customers, beneficiaries and other stakeholders. You will learn to incorporate multiple sources of rich evidence in order to develop innovative insights into how policies, products, services and processes can be made more equitable or serve unique communities. This is the second course of the Gender Analytics Specialization offered by the Institute for Gender and the Economy (GATE) at the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management. It's great on its own, and you will get even more out of it if you take it as part of the Specialization....

MM

Jan 8, 2022

This course gives you a clear explanations of scientifically research methods with emphasizing on inclusive analytics. Highly recommended to everyone with keen interest on research.

DG

Jul 21, 2021

This course highlights the quantitative and qualitative techniques required for topics discussed in the 1st of the 5 modules. It an incredible course. And a must do for all others.

By Tülay T M

Dec 29, 2020

I have a fear of maths, but this course and the professor were extremely engaging and it was a lot of fun to study and come out of this course with great insights

By Jennifer S

Feb 4, 2021

This was an absolutely amazing and relevant course for anyone interested in pursuing Gender Analytics and Initiatives. The Professors were quite detailed, offered interesting insight, and encouraged further research within the topic at hand. Thank you!

By Kathy A

Apr 15, 2021

Great course with diverse instructors that delivered a lot of material in a concise and accessible manner!

By Samantha S

Jun 23, 2021

Phenomenal course! This has really illuminated my perspective on what is an indubitably integral topic. Would highly recommend for everyone!

By Patricia P Y L

Jul 10, 2021

I​ consider this course extremely productive for reviewing the concepts of quantitative and qualitative methods. For example, in the case of qualitative method, it clarified the differences between content (stakeholders) and context (community). I am grateful for taking this course and I will apply the knowledge in my postdoctoral research project concerning Religious Studies and Gender-based Analysis in Public Policy.

By Rose G

Jul 17, 2021

I really liked the course! Some feedback - it stood out to me that Brian is the only instructor in the specialization that didn't provide pronouns. Not sure if this was intentional, but seems incongruent with the spirit of the specialization.

By Den G

Jul 22, 2021

This course highlights the quantitative and qualitative techniques required for topics discussed in the 1st of the 5 modules. It an incredible course. And a must do for all others.

By Victor D A

Aug 19, 2021

Very comprehensive and close to reality

By Irene N U

May 28, 2022

I rate this 5 stwr

