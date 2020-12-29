MM
Jan 8, 2022
This course gives you a clear explanations of scientifically research methods with emphasizing on inclusive analytics. Highly recommended to everyone with keen interest on research.
DG
Jul 21, 2021
This course highlights the quantitative and qualitative techniques required for topics discussed in the 1st of the 5 modules. It an incredible course. And a must do for all others.
By Tülay T M•
Dec 29, 2020
I have a fear of maths, but this course and the professor were extremely engaging and it was a lot of fun to study and come out of this course with great insights
By Jennifer S•
Feb 4, 2021
This was an absolutely amazing and relevant course for anyone interested in pursuing Gender Analytics and Initiatives. The Professors were quite detailed, offered interesting insight, and encouraged further research within the topic at hand. Thank you!
By Kathy A•
Apr 15, 2021
Great course with diverse instructors that delivered a lot of material in a concise and accessible manner!
By Samantha S•
Jun 23, 2021
Phenomenal course! This has really illuminated my perspective on what is an indubitably integral topic. Would highly recommend for everyone!
By Patricia P Y L•
Jul 10, 2021
I consider this course extremely productive for reviewing the concepts of quantitative and qualitative methods. For example, in the case of qualitative method, it clarified the differences between content (stakeholders) and context (community). I am grateful for taking this course and I will apply the knowledge in my postdoctoral research project concerning Religious Studies and Gender-based Analysis in Public Policy.
By Rose G•
Jul 17, 2021
I really liked the course! Some feedback - it stood out to me that Brian is the only instructor in the specialization that didn't provide pronouns. Not sure if this was intentional, but seems incongruent with the spirit of the specialization.
By Den G•
Jul 22, 2021
This course highlights the quantitative and qualitative techniques required for topics discussed in the 1st of the 5 modules. It an incredible course. And a must do for all others.
By Victor D A•
Aug 19, 2021
Very comprehensive and close to reality
By Irene N U•
May 28, 2022
I rate this 5 stwr