Karen Sihra, PhD

Director of Inclusion and Diversity

    Karen Sihra joined Canadian Pension Plan Investments in 2018 as a Director to lead the enterprise-wide Inclusion and Diversity efforts. Prior to this appointment, she held several progressively senior business roles at a large bank with her final appointment leading its Women in Leadership and Business specific inclusion and diversity efforts. Karen has a PhD from the University of Toronto where she focused on the underlying barriers of and solutions to the inclusion of difference. She has taught university-level courses and seminars on related subjects including "Diversity Matters" and "Ethics, Social Responsibility and Sustainability." She has also published work in international books and journals on topics of democracy and social change. Her passion also manifests in her active involvement in community volunteering with a focus on enhancing opportunities for others.

    Inclusive Analytic Techniques

