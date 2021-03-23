About this Course

Course 4 of 5 in the
Gender Analytics: Gender Equity through Inclusive Design Specialization
Beginner Level

Learners who have completed the first three courses of the Gender Analytics Specialization.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • See Gender Analytics as an opportunity for transformational leadership, finding ways to be inspired and inspire others with gender-based insights

  • Learn how to plan for resistance and develop strategies for overcoming opposition

  • Organize teams that reflect the diversity of customers and stakeholders and make these differences matter in your work

  • Identify the role of Gender Analytics at each stage of planning and operations in a variety of different kinds of organizations

Skills you will gain

  • Persuasion
  • Diversity and Inclusion
  • Organizational Culture
  • Change Management
  • Leadership
Course 4 of 5 in the
Gender Analytics: Gender Equity through Inclusive Design Specialization
Beginner Level

Learners who have completed the first three courses of the Gender Analytics Specialization.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English



Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Gender Analytics in your organization

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 32 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Influence and change

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Leveraging diverse teams

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 18 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Being a change agent

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 22 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz

About the Gender Analytics: Gender Equity through Inclusive Design Specialization

Gender Analytics: Gender Equity through Inclusive Design

