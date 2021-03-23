Gender Analytics underpins inclusive innovation, and inclusive innovation will require organizational transformation. The missing link between insights and actions is change leadership. How can you get people to collaborate? How can you overcome resistance to change? How can you embed intersectional, gender-based insights in everything an organization does?
This course is part of the Gender Analytics: Gender Equity through Inclusive Design Specialization
About this Course
Learners who have completed the first three courses of the Gender Analytics Specialization.
What you will learn
See Gender Analytics as an opportunity for transformational leadership, finding ways to be inspired and inspire others with gender-based insights
Learn how to plan for resistance and develop strategies for overcoming opposition
Organize teams that reflect the diversity of customers and stakeholders and make these differences matter in your work
Identify the role of Gender Analytics at each stage of planning and operations in a variety of different kinds of organizations
Skills you will gain
- Persuasion
- Diversity and Inclusion
- Organizational Culture
- Change Management
- Leadership
Instructors
Sarah KaplanDistinguished Professor & Director, Institute for Gender and the Economy (GATE)
Jia-Lin XieMagna Professor of Management; Professor of Organizational Behaviour & HR Management
University of Toronto
Established in 1827, the University of Toronto is one of the world’s leading universities, renowned for its excellence in teaching, research, innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as its impact on economic prosperity and social well-being around the globe.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Gender Analytics in your organization
Gender Analytics should not be an “add-on,” a checkbox or an afterthought. To fully realize the value of intersectional gender-based insights, you need to know how to embed Gender Analytics in everything an organization does. In this week, you will hear experts share how gender-based analysis has created opportunities for impact and transformation in business, non-profit organizations and government policy making. You will see that conducting Gender Analytics is essential in all aspects of work, even in the most extreme budget crunches, and that its application will require transformational leadership and organizational change.
Influence and change
Globally, there is a rising demand for greater equity and for amplification of experiences that have not been listened to in traditional institutional and organizational structures. In this module, you will build an inventory of leadership skills to influence change in your organization by working with different types of actors humanely, respectfully, and ethically. We will focus on how you can get out of your comfort zone in order to become a more effective leader.
Leveraging diverse teams
Decades of research show that socially diverse teams are more innovative than homogeneous groups. Managing diverse teams that reflect the diversity of stakeholders is essential to doing Gender Analytics effectively. In this module, you will see how leaders can build and leverage diverse teams through an overview of research and theory on diversity, organizational culture, and organizational behavior. By the end of the week, you will know how to build more diverse teams and get the most out of them.
Being a change agent
Transformational leadership is about impact. Gender Analytics adds an essential lens to leadership work that allows you to connect and empathize with a variety of stakeholders. In this week, you will learn to build specific tools that help you go from intellectual acceptance to gain credibility for critical analysis and enable meaningful change.
Interesting presentation, impactful content and easy to comprehend. Keeps the listeners and readers engaged.
About the Gender Analytics: Gender Equity through Inclusive Design Specialization
Gender Analytics is a methodology that allows you to create opportunities for business or policy impact by using gender-based insights to design transformational solutions.
