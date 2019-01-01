Profile

Jia-Lin Xie

Magna Professor of Management; Professor of Organizational Behaviour & HR Management

Bio

Jia Lin Xie is Professor of Organizational Behavior, Magna Professor in Management, in the area of Organizational Behavior and Human Resource Management, Rotman School of Management. She received her Ph.D. in 1992 from Concordia University. Dr. Xie has held a faculty position at University of Toronto since 1992 and has been invited to give lectures at various executive programs in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Europe. Dr. Xie’s expertise within the field of organizational behaviour includes job design, job stress, cross-cultural organizational behaviour, and knowledge management. Her research has been published in academic journals such as Academy of Management Journal, Journal of Applied Psychology, Journal of Management, Journal of Organizational Behavior, Journal of Occupational and Organizational Psychology, and International Journal of Human Resource Management. In addition to her research and teaching, Dr. Xie has devoted much of her time and effort promoting an internationalization of management knowledge. She is the Past President for the International Association for Chinese Management Research (IACMR), an Academy of Management affiliated academic association.

Courses

Transformational Leadership for Inclusive Innovation

