Nouman Ashraf is Assistant Professor, Teaching Stream within the Organizational Behavior area at the Rotman School of Management. He possesses a broad range of professional, academic and research interests, with a specialized focus on enabling inclusive and innovative practices within teams, organizations and boards. For the last decade and a half, he has held progressively senior roles at the University of Toronto, including most recently as the Director of Equity, Diversity & Inclusion the Rotman School of Management. He is a recognized thought leader in governance and has taught thousands of directors in the national Rotman School program on Not for Profit Governance in partnership with the Institute for Corporate Directors since its inception in 2007.