Learner Reviews & Feedback for Transformational Leadership for Inclusive Innovation by University of Toronto
4.8
stars
46 ratings
•
7 reviews
About the Course
Gender Analytics underpins inclusive innovation, and inclusive innovation will require organizational transformation. The missing link between insights and actions is change leadership. How can you get people to collaborate? How can you overcome resistance to change? How can you embed intersectional, gender-based insights in everything an organization does?
In this course, you will learn to be an inspiring and effective change agent by developing a toolbox of leadership skills for building and managing diverse teams. You will hear from experts who have led Gender Analytics in various settings from companies, to non-profits, to the government. In short, this course will help you develop skills to be a transformational leader as you work towards creating inclusive products, services, processes and policies.
This is the fourth course of the Gender Analytics Specialization offered by the Institute for Gender and the Economy (GATE) at the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management. It is great on its own, and you will get even more out of it if you take it as part of the Specialization....
1 - 6 of 6 Reviews for Transformational Leadership for Inclusive Innovation
By Sandra S
•
May 8, 2021
Very good, comprehensive course.
By Nivetha
•
Jul 12, 2021
its very usefull
By SHILPI R
•
Feb 3, 2021
Very Very apt
By Pavan K S
•
Aug 1, 2021
Nice
By Aakash B
•
Jun 15, 2021
good
By Zufazleen Z
•
Mar 24, 2021
Interesting presentation, impactful content and easy to comprehend. Keeps the listeners and readers engaged.