Gender Analytics underpins inclusive innovation, and inclusive innovation will require organizational transformation. The missing link between insights and actions is change leadership. How can you get people to collaborate? How can you overcome resistance to change? How can you embed intersectional, gender-based insights in everything an organization does? In this course, you will learn to be an inspiring and effective change agent by developing a toolbox of leadership skills for building and managing diverse teams. You will hear from experts who have led Gender Analytics in various settings from companies, to non-profits, to the government. In short, this course will help you develop skills to be a transformational leader as you work towards creating inclusive products, services, processes and policies. This is the fourth course of the Gender Analytics Specialization offered by the Institute for Gender and the Economy (GATE) at the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management. It is great on its own, and you will get even more out of it if you take it as part of the Specialization....
By Sandra S

May 8, 2021

Very good, comprehensive course.

By Nivetha

Jul 12, 2021

its very usefull

By SHILPI R

Feb 3, 2021

Very Very apt

By Pavan K S

Aug 1, 2021

Nice

By Aakash B

Jun 15, 2021

good

By Zufazleen Z

Mar 24, 2021

Interesting presentation, impactful content and easy to comprehend. Keeps the listeners and readers engaged.

