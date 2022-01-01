- Gender Based Analysis
- Analytics
- Data Analysis
- Design Thinking
- Leadership
- Business Analytics
- Intersectional Analysis
- Leadership Development
- Innovation
- Qualitative and Quantitative Data Analysis
- Stakeholder Analysis
- community engagement
Gender Analytics: Gender Equity through Inclusive Design Specialization
Become an Expert in Gender-Based Analysis. Apply inclusive analytic techniques and human-centred design to generate innovative products, services, processes and policies using intersectional gender-based insights.
Offered By
What you will learn
Examine how policies, products, services & processes have gendered outcomes that miss out on opportunities or create needless risks
Get comfortable with concepts such as sex, gender, gender identity & intersectionality; and how seeing through these lenses can lead to innovation
Learn qualitative & quantitative analytical techniques to uncover intersectional gender-based insights, paying special attention to unheard voices
Use human-centred design to create innovative solutions that will help you become a transformational leader
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
You will practice your Gender Analytics skills in an applied learning capstone project that will take you through the entire process for using gender-based insights to generate innovative solutions. You will explore both quantitative and qualitative data, apply cutting-edge human-centered design methodologies to developing prototypes, and plan for roll out in an organization, market or community.
College degree, ideally with at least 2-3 years of work experience, but also suitable for much more experienced executives and leaders.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Gender Analytics for Innovation
Gender Analytics is a way to analyze your products, services, processes and policies with a gender lens to uncover hidden opportunities for innovation and effectiveness.
Inclusive Analytic Techniques
Many policies, products, services or processes that we think of as gender-neutral actually have gendered outcomes. Everything from snow plowing to car safety to investment advising to infrastructure investment has impacts that differ by gender. These outcomes can be even more biased if we look at important intersections with race, indigeneity, differences in ability, ethnicity, sexual orientation, and other identities. The question is, what can you do to change this? And, how can you avoid the risks of bias or create innovative new offerings using gender-based insights?
Human-Centered Design for Inclusive Innovation
This course introduces the principles and practices of human-centered design (also sometimes called “design thinking”) which are essential for developing innovative and inclusive products, services, processes and policies. You will learn by doing, experiencing the design process through exercises and a mini-bootcamp.
Transformational Leadership for Inclusive Innovation
Gender Analytics underpins inclusive innovation, and inclusive innovation will require organizational transformation. The missing link between insights and actions is change leadership. How can you get people to collaborate? How can you overcome resistance to change? How can you embed intersectional, gender-based insights in everything an organization does?
Instructors
Sarah KaplanDistinguished Professor & Director, Institute for Gender and the Economy (GATE)
Brian SilvermanJ.R.S. Prichard and Ann Wilson Chair in Management; Professor of Strategic Management
Jia-Lin XieMagna Professor of Management; Professor of Organizational Behaviour & HR Management
Offered by
University of Toronto
Established in 1827, the University of Toronto is one of the world’s leading universities, renowned for its excellence in teaching, research, innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as its impact on economic prosperity and social well-being around the globe.
