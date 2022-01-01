About this Specialization

Current conversations about diversity & inclusion often forget that these are not just HR issues but affect how products, services, processes & policies create outcomes that differ by gender, race, differences in ability, indigeneity & other intersecting identities. Gender Analytics is a methodology that allows you to create opportunities for business or policy impact by using gender-based insights to design transformational solutions. More here... In 5 courses offered by the Institute for Gender and the Economy, you will: >Examine how policies, products, services & processes have gendered impacts that miss opportunities or create needless risks >Break norms that perpetuate exclusion in serving customers/beneficiaries >Get comfortable with concepts such as sex, gender identity & intersectionality >Learn qualitative & quantitative analytical techniques to uncover intersectional gender-based insights >Use human-centred design to create innovative solutions >Become a transformational leader Who is this designed for? >Business leaders who want to use gender insights to innovate >Government & NGO professionals who want to do gender-based analysis (GBA+) >Women’s studies experts seeking job-related applications >Business analytics experts extending their skills to questions of equity >Human resources professionals looking to be partners for business innovation *Academic Director: Sarah Kaplan; Project Lead: Lechin Lu; Teaching Consultant: Kim de Laat
English
