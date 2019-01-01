Nika Stelman is Chief of Staff at BenchSci. A design thinking expert, she was formerly Director of Design Strategy at Bridgeable, an award-winning service design consultancy based in Toronto. She specializes in blending design and strategy to understanding the complex interactions people have with the world around them, uncover hidden opportunities, and create meaningful impact. Her work has spanned a variety of industries including financial services, telecom, retail, hospitality, and the public sector, with clients such as RBC, Telus, Loblaws, and New York City Transit. Born and raised in Winnipeg, educated and trained in Toronto and New York, Nika holds an MBA from Rotman School of Management specializing in Business Design and a BBA in Strategic Design & Management from Parsons School of Design. Nika has previously taught the course "Designing for Equality" at the Rotman School of Management where she is also an Alumna-in-Residence at the Institute for Gender and the Economy (GATE).