Profile

Nika Stelman

Chief of Staff

    Bio

    Nika Stelman is Chief of Staff at BenchSci. A design thinking expert, she was formerly Director of Design Strategy at Bridgeable, an award-winning service design consultancy based in Toronto. She specializes in blending design and strategy to understanding the complex interactions people have with the world around them, uncover hidden opportunities, and create meaningful impact. Her work has spanned a variety of industries including financial services, telecom, retail, hospitality, and the public sector, with clients such as RBC, Telus, Loblaws, and New York City Transit. Born and raised in Winnipeg, educated and trained in Toronto and New York, Nika holds an MBA from Rotman School of Management specializing in Business Design and a BBA in Strategic Design & Management from Parsons School of Design. Nika has previously taught the course "Designing for Equality" at the Rotman School of Management where she is also an Alumna-in-Residence at the Institute for Gender and the Economy (GATE).

    Courses

    Human-Centered Design for Inclusive Innovation

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder