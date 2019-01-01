Profile

Sarah Kaplan

Distinguished Professor & Director, Institute for Gender and the Economy (GATE)

Bio

Sarah Kaplan is Distinguished Professor of Gender and the Economy, Professor of Strategic Management, & Director, Institute for Gender and the Economy (GATE) at the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management. She is also a Senior Fellow at the Rotman School's Lee-Chin Family Institute for Corporate Citizenship and the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School's Mack Institute for Innovation Management. She is the Academic Director of the five courses of the Gender Analytics Specialization and lead faculty on The 360º Corporation: Tools for Achieving Corporate Purpose. She is author of the bestselling business book, Creative Destruction as well as Survive and Thrive: Winning Against Strategic Threats to Your Business. Her latest book, The 360° Corporation: From Stakeholder Trade-offs to Transformation appeared in 2019. Her research has covered how organizations participate in and respond to the emergence of new fields and technologies. Her current work focuses on applying an innovation lens to understanding the challenges for achieving gender equality. Formerly a professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, and a consultant and innovation specialist for nearly a decade at McKinsey & Company in New York, she completed her doctoral research at the Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). She has a BA with honors in Political Science from UCLA and an MA in International Relations and International Economics from the School for Advanced International Studies, Johns Hopkins University. You can follow her on Twitter at: @sarah_kaplan.

Courses

Gender Analytics Capstone Project

The 360º Corporation: Tools for Achieving Corporate Purpose

Transformational Leadership for Inclusive Innovation

Inclusive Analytic Techniques

Gender Analytics for Innovation

Human-Centered Design for Inclusive Innovation

