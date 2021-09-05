About this Course

3,039 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Designed for leaders at all levels of organizations, from CEOs and board directors, to mid management, front-line supervisors and students.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • See *how* all business models create trade-offs that impact stakeholders, and *why* it is urgent to address environmental and social challenges.

  • L​earn 4 *practical* modes of action leaders can use: analyzing trade-offs, creating shared value, innovating around trade-offs, & experimentation.

  • E​xplore *tools* for corporate purpose, social responsibility, sustainability, ESG, CSR, ethics, corporate citizenship and stakeholder capitalism.

Skills you will gain

  • Corporate Social Responsibility
  • Business Transformation
  • Corporate Governance
  • Innovation
  • Leadership
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Designed for leaders at all levels of organizations, from CEOs and board directors, to mid management, front-line supervisors and students.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Toronto

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to The 360º Corporation

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 29 min), 9 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Stakeholder Trade-offs (Mode 1) and Shared Value (Mode 2)

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 24 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Innovating Around Trade-offs (Mode 3) and Thriving Within Trade-offs (Mode 4)

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 20 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Leading the 360º Revolution: the governance and leadership agenda

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 11 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM THE 360º CORPORATION: TOOLS FOR ACHIEVING CORPORATE PURPOSE

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder