TW
Sep 22, 2021
I loved the course because it equipped with sound theoretical knowledge and practical skills pertaining corporate social responsibilities.
CJ
Sep 5, 2021
The course is timely and Prof. Sarah Kaplan has done an incredible job highlighting the challenges of ESG.
By Tamene K W•
Sep 23, 2021
By Deborah R•
Dec 28, 2021
enjoyed class -- would love to see a follow up class -- intermediate/advanced level
By Mariana B P•
Sep 19, 2021
Very informative and brings a lot of insights.
By Luiz C d M•
Sep 11, 2021
Great course for those who want to know in detail the positioning of stakeholder-oriented businesses, or for those who want to refresh their knowledge on corporate social responsibility and sustainability, adding an innovative vision that includes purpose, ESG and transformative leadership. I highly recommend it!
By Angela C•
Aug 15, 2021
Excellent content by Professor Kaplan - great research and support materials. This is very relevant and necessary training in Leadership and Purpose led strategy. Want more of this type of content. I look forward to learning more.
By Channagiri J•
Sep 6, 2021
