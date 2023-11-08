Johns Hopkins University
Evaluating Large-Scale Health Programs Specialization
Johns Hopkins University

Evaluating Large-Scale Health Programs Specialization

Evaluate health program effectiveness and impact. Master the tools and skills for effective health program evaluation.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Yoko Inagaki, MD
Diwakar Mohan, MD
Jaya Gupta, PhD

Instructors: Yoko Inagaki, MD

Included with Coursera Plus

Specialization - 6 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.4

(10 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

6 months at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Develop a technically-sound evaluation plan and guide stakeholders through a process of agreeing on priority activities.

  • Develop a rigorous plan to measure the impact of the program, or model it with the Lives Saved Tool.

  • Design an assessment of program delivery, including documentation of the program, indicators, measurement methods and tools, and contextual factors.

  • Conduct quantitative analysis of primary or secondary surveys, interpret the results, and disseminate findings to stakeholders.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

November 2023

Specialization - 6 course series

Evaluating Public Health Programs at Scale

Course 118 hours4.5 (10 ratings)

What you'll learn

Program Design & Evaluation for Health Systems Strengthening

Course 27 hours4.6 (28 ratings)

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Assessing Health Program Delivery

Course 319 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Household Surveys for Program Evaluation in LMICs

Course 426 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Measuring and Modeling Impact in Evaluations

Course 514 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Analysis and Interpretation of Large-Scale Programs

Course 621 hours

What you'll learn

Instructors

Yoko Inagaki, MD
Johns Hopkins University
2 Courses520 learners
Diwakar Mohan, MD
Johns Hopkins University
1 Course307 learners
Jaya Gupta, PhD
Johns Hopkins University
1 Course2,489 learners

Offered by

Johns Hopkins University

