Dr. Abdoulaye Maïga is an Assistant Scientist in the Department of International Health at Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health. He has an extensive experience in large scale evaluations of reproductive, maternal, newborn and child health and mortality, demography, household surveys, health facility surveys and routine data. He coordinated several RMNCH program evaluations in Sub-Saharan Africa. The aim of his research is to contribute to improve health programs planning, monitoring, and evaluation in low- and middle-income countries.