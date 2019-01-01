Tim Roberton is an Assistant Scientist in the Department of International Health at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, where he develops tools and mathematical models to assist program managers more effectively design and evaluate health programs. He has developed a series of software tools for NGOs to more easily generate evidenced-based evaluation plans, compile electronic survey questionnaires, and conduct statistical analyses of survey and routine data. He works as part of the team that maintains the Lives Saved Tool, a model for estimating changes in child and maternal mortality.