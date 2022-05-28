This course provides an introduction to designing and evaluating to strengthen the health system. After successful completion of all learning activities, course participants will be able to:
Program Design & Evaluation for Health Systems StrengtheningJohns Hopkins University
Experience in public health, global health, evaluation, survey design/implementation, biostatistics
- Program Design
- Evaluation
- health system
- Research Design
- Research Methods
Johns Hopkins University
Introduction to health system strengthening
This module will introduce health systems strengthening, systems thinking, health systems frameworks and logic models, and the evaluation planning tool.
Designing programs to strengthen the health system
This module will cover types of health systems strengthening programs and approaches to design health systems strengthening programs.
Evaluating programs with a health system strengthening lens
This module will cover study designs, data sources, and methods to evaluate health systems strengthening programs. Finally, this module will conclude with implications of health system evaluation findings
