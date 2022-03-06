Learner Reviews & Feedback for Program Design & Evaluation for Health Systems Strengthening by Johns Hopkins University
About the Course
This course provides an introduction to designing and evaluating to strengthen the health system. After successful completion of all learning activities, course participants will be able to:
1. Define health systems strengthening
2. Describe health systems frameworks and how to incorporate them into evaluation planning
3. Describe how to design and prioritize implementation of health systems programs
4. Detail approaches to evaluate health systems programs, including data sources and study design
5. Introduce tools to assist with evaluation planning and simple models to assess health system intervention impact
6. Describe how to interpret health system evaluation findings and sustainability and scalability implications...
