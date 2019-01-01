Profile

Agbessi Amouzou

Associate Professor

    Bio

    Dr. Agbessi Amouzou is an Associate Professor in the Department of International Health and senior faculty at the Institute for International Programs (IIP) at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health (JHSPH). His research and teaching focus on measuring and monitoring coverage of reproductive, maternal, newborn, and child health (RMNCH) interventions and mortality. He has led numerous evaluations of large-scale RMNCH programs in low-income countries. His current projects include RADAR, Comprehensive Mortality Surveillance for Action (COMSA), and Countdown to 2030. Prior to his current role at JHSPH, Dr. Amouzou worked for UNICEF Data and Analytics Section where he led MNCH data analysis for global and country monitoring. He holds a PhD in Population Studies and Health, and a Master of Health Science in biostatistics from JHSPH. He also received a Master of Science in demography from Cameroon, and in mathematics from Togo. He is from Togo.

    Courses

    Evaluating Public Health Programs at Scale

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder