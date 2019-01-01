Dr. Agbessi Amouzou is an Associate Professor in the Department of International Health and senior faculty at the Institute for International Programs (IIP) at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health (JHSPH). His research and teaching focus on measuring and monitoring coverage of reproductive, maternal, newborn, and child health (RMNCH) interventions and mortality. He has led numerous evaluations of large-scale RMNCH programs in low-income countries. His current projects include RADAR, Comprehensive Mortality Surveillance for Action (COMSA), and Countdown to 2030. Prior to his current role at JHSPH, Dr. Amouzou worked for UNICEF Data and Analytics Section where he led MNCH data analysis for global and country monitoring. He holds a PhD in Population Studies and Health, and a Master of Health Science in biostatistics from JHSPH. He also received a Master of Science in demography from Cameroon, and in mathematics from Togo. He is from Togo.