Learner Reviews & Feedback for Human-Centered Design for Inclusive Innovation by University of Toronto

About the Course

This course introduces the principles and practices of human-centered design (also sometimes called “design thinking”) which are essential for developing innovative and inclusive products, services, processes and policies. You will learn by doing, experiencing the design process through exercises and a mini-bootcamp. In this course, you will learn about and experience key human-centered design practices: empathize, reframe, ideate, prototype and test. You will learn why human-centered design is a central component of Gender Analytics. You will develop skills in problem finding (and not just problem solving) by understanding users', stakeholders’ and beneficiaries' lived experiences. You will learn to co-create with diverse stakeholders, develop prototypes, and iterate to develop more innovative solutions. This is the third course of the Gender Analytics Specialization offered by the Institute for Gender and the Economy (GATE) at the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management. It's great on its own, and you will get even more out of it if you take it as part of the Specialization....

EA

Nov 11, 2021

I loved every bit of this course particularly because of the real life scenarios incoporated through each module. Its a great course!

IN

Feb 28, 2021

I have really enjoyed this module and the whole program. I highly recommend it and hope I can finish the capstone project.

By Anirbaan K

Mar 2, 2021

It was a really simplified and go to course to run through. I enjoyed learning new things about how to create.

By Laura E S

May 12, 2021

I've taken dozens of Coursera courses, and this is by far the most practical and valuable one of them all. The workbook, handouts, and methodology are things I'll reuse throughout my career, and I've already begun applying learnings in my professional life from this course.

This course is absolutely worth your time investment.

By Den G

Aug 9, 2021

Prof Lueng's teaching are in-lined with the topic. Great course!

By Yadira H

Jun 1, 2021

This course is very interesting and useful. Thank You!

By Ishani P

Sep 29, 2021

Very interesting course throughout. And explaining each of the concepts through examples was very innovative, but I wish that some more examples related to actual corporate world were included, that would had helped us more to relate to this topic.

By ur r g

Feb 12, 2022

I highly recommend this course to people trying to solve problems at their organization, may it be about gender or not. The instructors' mastery of the subject is well demonstrated in how this course was designed. Relative to other course I took in this platform, this especially kept me motivated, engaged, and stimulated from start to finish. There's no time pressure in longer exercises (the ones that utilized the HCD worksheet), which is a major struggle for online course takers like me. The recaps and quizzes are substantial in retaining necessary knowledge, contrary to being just another roadblock to finishing.

By Swati T

Jun 8, 2021

Loved this course! Only wish there was a virtual engagement component to meet peers and listen to their reflection on the course and an opportunity to work on a common practical human-centered design challenge for the University of Toronto. Would have loved having a real challenge at hand! Great faculty and course structure!

By Santiago H V

Mar 30, 2022

Muy interesante el conocer las bases del diseño de esta manera, se da una visibilidad de las cosas muy prácticas, como el reconocer que todos los usuarios que participen en una toma de desiciones a un prototipo son escenciales

By Priscila F

Apr 11, 2021

I complete the Gender Analytics Specialization and this course is by far my favorite. It made me reflect so much on my own behaviors. Thank for such an insightful course.

By Eunice A

Nov 12, 2021

I​ loved every bit of this course particularly because of the real life scenarios incoporated through each module. Its a great course!

By Ingrid E N

Mar 1, 2021

I have really enjoyed this module and the whole program. I highly recommend it and hope I can finish the capstone project.

By IBAN H

May 19, 2022

A great course for beginners which teaches about design thinking and innovation

By SURAJ K B

May 24, 2022

Best pletform for online learning.

By sourav u

May 18, 2022

it was a good experience

By SARTHAK R

May 18, 2022

very bad course

By Tushar A

Apr 19, 2022

good learning

By MOHAMMAD A

May 20, 2022

Nice lacture

By PRAGATI Y

May 25, 2022

good course

By Amel H M A

Aug 17, 2021

i liked it

By HIMANSHU Y

May 11, 2022

good

