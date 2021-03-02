EA
Nov 11, 2021
I loved every bit of this course particularly because of the real life scenarios incoporated through each module. Its a great course!
IN
Feb 28, 2021
I have really enjoyed this module and the whole program. I highly recommend it and hope I can finish the capstone project.
By Anirbaan K•
Mar 2, 2021
It was a really simplified and go to course to run through. I enjoyed learning new things about how to create.
By Laura E S•
May 12, 2021
I've taken dozens of Coursera courses, and this is by far the most practical and valuable one of them all. The workbook, handouts, and methodology are things I'll reuse throughout my career, and I've already begun applying learnings in my professional life from this course.
This course is absolutely worth your time investment.
By Den G•
Aug 9, 2021
Prof Lueng's teaching are in-lined with the topic. Great course!
By Yadira H•
Jun 1, 2021
This course is very interesting and useful. Thank You!
By Ishani P•
Sep 29, 2021
Very interesting course throughout. And explaining each of the concepts through examples was very innovative, but I wish that some more examples related to actual corporate world were included, that would had helped us more to relate to this topic.
By ur r g•
Feb 12, 2022
I highly recommend this course to people trying to solve problems at their organization, may it be about gender or not. The instructors' mastery of the subject is well demonstrated in how this course was designed. Relative to other course I took in this platform, this especially kept me motivated, engaged, and stimulated from start to finish. There's no time pressure in longer exercises (the ones that utilized the HCD worksheet), which is a major struggle for online course takers like me. The recaps and quizzes are substantial in retaining necessary knowledge, contrary to being just another roadblock to finishing.
By Swati T•
Jun 8, 2021
Loved this course! Only wish there was a virtual engagement component to meet peers and listen to their reflection on the course and an opportunity to work on a common practical human-centered design challenge for the University of Toronto. Would have loved having a real challenge at hand! Great faculty and course structure!
By Santiago H V•
Mar 30, 2022
Muy interesante el conocer las bases del diseño de esta manera, se da una visibilidad de las cosas muy prácticas, como el reconocer que todos los usuarios que participen en una toma de desiciones a un prototipo son escenciales
By Priscila F•
Apr 11, 2021
I complete the Gender Analytics Specialization and this course is by far my favorite. It made me reflect so much on my own behaviors. Thank for such an insightful course.
By Eunice A•
Nov 12, 2021
By Ingrid E N•
Mar 1, 2021
By IBAN H•
May 19, 2022
A great course for beginners which teaches about design thinking and innovation
By SURAJ K B•
May 24, 2022
Best pletform for online learning.
By sourav u•
May 18, 2022
it was a good experience
By SARTHAK R•
May 18, 2022
very bad course
By Tushar A•
Apr 19, 2022
good learning
By MOHAMMAD A•
May 20, 2022
Nice lacture
By PRAGATI Y•
May 25, 2022
good course
By Amel H M A•
Aug 17, 2021
i liked it
By HIMANSHU Y•
May 11, 2022
good