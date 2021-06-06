About this Course

7,156 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
GIS, Mapping, and Spatial Analysis Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Geographic Information System (GIS)
  • Cartography
  • Esri
  • Mapping
  • Spatial Analysis
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
GIS, Mapping, and Spatial Analysis Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Toronto

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to Story Maps

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Data Discovery and Project Proposal

1 hour to complete
1 reading
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Data Acquisition and Preparation

3 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 160 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Spatial Analysis

3 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 162 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM GIS, MAPPING, AND SPATIAL ANALYSIS CAPSTONE

View all reviews

About the GIS, Mapping, and Spatial Analysis Specialization

GIS, Mapping, and Spatial Analysis

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder