In this capstone course, you will apply everything you have learned by designing and then completing your own GIS project. You will plan out your project by writing a brief proposal that explains what you plan to do and why. You will then find data for a topic and location of your choice, and perform analysis and create maps that allow you to try out different tools and data sets. The results of your work will be assembled into an Esri story map, which is a web site with maps, images, text, and video. The goal is for you to have a finished product that you can share, and that demonstrates what you have learned.
This course is part of the GIS, Mapping, and Spatial Analysis Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Geographic Information System (GIS)
- Cartography
- Esri
- Mapping
- Spatial Analysis
Offered by
University of Toronto
Established in 1827, the University of Toronto is one of the world’s leading universities, renowned for its excellence in teaching, research, innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as its impact on economic prosperity and social well-being around the globe.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Story Maps
Data Discovery and Project Proposal
Data Acquisition and Preparation
Spatial Analysis
Reviews
- 5 stars91.53%
- 4 stars6.85%
- 3 stars0.40%
- 2 stars0.40%
- 1 star0.80%
TOP REVIEWS FROM GIS, MAPPING, AND SPATIAL ANALYSIS CAPSTONE
All the topics are explained well and in detail. Anyone wants to learn about GIS and Remote Sensing can take this course without any hesitation.
Very nice explained in all videos and its well understanding for all biggener.
Thankyou soo much for providing such a wonderful opportunity....:-)
Informative, well designed and clearly describes all the topics.
About the GIS, Mapping, and Spatial Analysis Specialization
This Specialization is for those new to mapping and GIS, as well as anyone looking to gain a better understanding of how it all works and why. You will learn practical skills that can be applied to your own work using cutting-edge software created by Esri Inc., the world's leading GIS company and our industry partner.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.