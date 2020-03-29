Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for GIS, Mapping, and Spatial Analysis Capstone by University of Toronto

4.9
stars
244 ratings
80 reviews

About the Course

In this capstone course, you will apply everything you have learned by designing and then completing your own GIS project. You will plan out your project by writing a brief proposal that explains what you plan to do and why. You will then find data for a topic and location of your choice, and perform analysis and create maps that allow you to try out different tools and data sets. The results of your work will be assembled into an Esri story map, which is a web site with maps, images, text, and video. The goal is for you to have a finished product that you can share, and that demonstrates what you have learned. Note: software is not provided for this course....

Top reviews

By Raphael G

Mar 29, 2020

I really indicate this specialization for those who want to learn GIS both with an academical and technical background. Notice, though, that this fourth module is mostly repeted classes for review, and the capstone project. The subjects are in the other three modules.

By Fanie T T

Sep 23, 2020

Absolutely fantastic course! It is a very helpful course for creating maps and using them to solve real world problems. Quite demanding course but worth a while!

By Rafiul A

Jun 14, 2020

I have learned the story map from this course, it is really a good way to represent

By Pedro B G L

Dec 9, 2020

The course is excellent. I had some problems because it was my first time in GIS, but I have learned a lot.

Thank you Don, you are an excellent professor.

By Husni S

Sep 22, 2020

Don Boyes is an excellent instructor. I really benefited allot from his courses. I wish that I could be trained by him in person.

By Jens B

May 18, 2020

I like the course. Good teacher with good knowledge and understanding of the subject. Good structure of the four courses.

By ELANGOVAN K

Jul 14, 2020

VERY GOOD COURSE WITH MUCH PRACTICALS. I STRONGLY SUGGEST THIS COURSE WHO WANT TO USE GIS

By Chencho T

Mar 12, 2020

its a very informative and likable course for every GIS student to go through.

By Md. R I

May 11, 2020

Informative, well designed and clearly describes all the topics.

By Raiyan

Jun 22, 2020

it helped me a lot to learn GIS from the beginning.

By King V

Mar 27, 2020

Very good course to improve GIS skills.

By Michael S

Oct 31, 2019

Very good instructor.

By Rifqi F

Sep 24, 2020

Fantastic! A comprehensive course that help you understand about GIS and it is very applicable!

First Part You will cover the basic knowledge that you need to know. We don't need any specific background to start. What is GIS? How map are produced?

Second part gives you basics of map producing and design. There are technical aspects and design aspects. Personally, for me this part has a lot of fun.

Third part gives us some tool and logic to do analysis in ArcGIS. In this way, we can build something with raster data and vector data. Very useful if we want to show urgency or solve problems with GIS

Lastly, we require to learn by doing. We can apply what we learn in projects. The guideline for the projects are clear. Recommended.

By Mohammad M A C

Sep 30, 2020

Sir I have been attending many classes in the university. But very few teachers were as amazing as you. Thanks for teaching this class for free. If I ever get a chance to go for higher study in Canada. I'll surely be seeing you.

Thanks for your valuable time and efforts.❣️

By Prottay M

Jun 17, 2020

Pleasure to have an amazing run with Mr. Don Boyes during this Full journey. You as an instructor always make me delighted to learn something new. But, I would like to have some Environmental analysis lectures, DEM lectures and more projects should be included.

By Daniel F V O

Sep 1, 2020

Loved getting to learn about story maps, they're a great tool to know how to use! I also would've liked to get a little insight on using python commands in arcmap. Overall, these four courses are great to refine your GIS skills and knowledge.

By Sevasti K

Aug 24, 2020

I took all the four courses. I have learned so many interesting things!!! All four courses are amazing and the instructor very illustrative!!! These courses was my first contact with this field. I definitely recomend them!!!

By CRISTIAN A U R

Sep 21, 2020

Amazing course. I recommend to take it, as well as the other courses of the specialization. All of them are very well organized and cover a lot of useful GIS tools. The instructor is awesome.

By Khazana A

Dec 3, 2020

Perfect course for those who would love to gain information from the basic level in the case of GIS. Highly recommended!

By Juthika M

Oct 19, 2020

CREATING STORY MAP WAS A NEW LEVEL OF EXPERIENCE. DON BOYES IS AN EXCELLENT INSTRUCTOR. THANK YOU, DEAR DON SIR.

By Unmay D Y

Sep 22, 2020

I really recommend this course to others. Really helpful course. Developed my perspective about geo-informatics.

By Erick N S L

Jul 20, 2020

Muy buena Curso, recomendado al 100%, brinda muy buenas herramientas para adquirir conocimiento

By Bondi P

Aug 11, 2020

Great Courses! I enjoy the process of learning with Don Boyes, he is a great lecturer!

By Maria A M M

Aug 23, 2020

excelente curso, muy completo, mil Gracias al mejor profesor de GIS del mundo! Don :)

By Solanki S c

Jul 13, 2020

Very nice explained in all videos and its well understanding for all biggener.

