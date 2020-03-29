FT
Sep 22, 2020
Absolutely fantastic course! It is a very helpful course for creating maps and using them to solve real world problems. Quite demanding course but worth a while!
PL
Dec 8, 2020
The course is excellent. I had some problems because it was my first time in GIS, but I have learned a lot.\n\nThank you Don, you are an excellent professor.
By Raphael G•
Mar 29, 2020
I really indicate this specialization for those who want to learn GIS both with an academical and technical background. Notice, though, that this fourth module is mostly repeted classes for review, and the capstone project. The subjects are in the other three modules.
By Fanie T T•
Sep 23, 2020
Absolutely fantastic course! It is a very helpful course for creating maps and using them to solve real world problems. Quite demanding course but worth a while!
By Rafiul A•
Jun 14, 2020
I have learned the story map from this course, it is really a good way to represent
By Pedro B G L•
Dec 9, 2020
The course is excellent. I had some problems because it was my first time in GIS, but I have learned a lot.
Thank you Don, you are an excellent professor.
By Husni S•
Sep 22, 2020
Don Boyes is an excellent instructor. I really benefited allot from his courses. I wish that I could be trained by him in person.
By Jens B•
May 18, 2020
I like the course. Good teacher with good knowledge and understanding of the subject. Good structure of the four courses.
By ELANGOVAN K•
Jul 14, 2020
VERY GOOD COURSE WITH MUCH PRACTICALS. I STRONGLY SUGGEST THIS COURSE WHO WANT TO USE GIS
By Chencho T•
Mar 12, 2020
its a very informative and likable course for every GIS student to go through.
By Md. R I•
May 11, 2020
Informative, well designed and clearly describes all the topics.
By Raiyan•
Jun 22, 2020
it helped me a lot to learn GIS from the beginning.
By King V•
Mar 27, 2020
Very good course to improve GIS skills.
By Michael S•
Oct 31, 2019
Very good instructor.
By Rifqi F•
Sep 24, 2020
Fantastic! A comprehensive course that help you understand about GIS and it is very applicable!
First Part You will cover the basic knowledge that you need to know. We don't need any specific background to start. What is GIS? How map are produced?
Second part gives you basics of map producing and design. There are technical aspects and design aspects. Personally, for me this part has a lot of fun.
Third part gives us some tool and logic to do analysis in ArcGIS. In this way, we can build something with raster data and vector data. Very useful if we want to show urgency or solve problems with GIS
Lastly, we require to learn by doing. We can apply what we learn in projects. The guideline for the projects are clear. Recommended.
By Mohammad M A C•
Sep 30, 2020
Sir I have been attending many classes in the university. But very few teachers were as amazing as you. Thanks for teaching this class for free. If I ever get a chance to go for higher study in Canada. I'll surely be seeing you.
Thanks for your valuable time and efforts.❣️
By Prottay M•
Jun 17, 2020
Pleasure to have an amazing run with Mr. Don Boyes during this Full journey. You as an instructor always make me delighted to learn something new. But, I would like to have some Environmental analysis lectures, DEM lectures and more projects should be included.
By Daniel F V O•
Sep 1, 2020
Loved getting to learn about story maps, they're a great tool to know how to use! I also would've liked to get a little insight on using python commands in arcmap. Overall, these four courses are great to refine your GIS skills and knowledge.
By Sevasti K•
Aug 24, 2020
I took all the four courses. I have learned so many interesting things!!! All four courses are amazing and the instructor very illustrative!!! These courses was my first contact with this field. I definitely recomend them!!!
By CRISTIAN A U R•
Sep 21, 2020
Amazing course. I recommend to take it, as well as the other courses of the specialization. All of them are very well organized and cover a lot of useful GIS tools. The instructor is awesome.
By Khazana A•
Dec 3, 2020
Perfect course for those who would love to gain information from the basic level in the case of GIS. Highly recommended!
By Juthika M•
Oct 19, 2020
CREATING STORY MAP WAS A NEW LEVEL OF EXPERIENCE. DON BOYES IS AN EXCELLENT INSTRUCTOR. THANK YOU, DEAR DON SIR.
By Unmay D Y•
Sep 22, 2020
I really recommend this course to others. Really helpful course. Developed my perspective about geo-informatics.
By Erick N S L•
Jul 20, 2020
Muy buena Curso, recomendado al 100%, brinda muy buenas herramientas para adquirir conocimiento
By Bondi P•
Aug 11, 2020
Great Courses! I enjoy the process of learning with Don Boyes, he is a great lecturer!
By Maria A M M•
Aug 23, 2020
excelente curso, muy completo, mil Gracias al mejor profesor de GIS del mundo! Don :)
By Solanki S c•
Jul 13, 2020
Very nice explained in all videos and its well understanding for all biggener.