In this course, you will learn how to analyze map data using different data types and methods to answer geographic questions. First, you will learn how to filter a data set using different types of queries to find just the data you need to answer a particular question. Then, we will discuss simple yet powerful analysis methods that use vector data to find spatial relationships within and between data sets. In this section, you will also learn about how to use ModelBuilder, a simple but powerful tool for building analysis flowcharts that can then also be run as models. You will then learn how to find, understand, and use remotely sensed data such as satellite imagery, as a rich source of GIS data. You will then learn how to analyze raster data. Finally, you will complete your own project where you get to try out the new skills and tools you have learned about in this course.
- Geographic Information System (GIS)
- Cartography
- Esri
- Mapping
- Spatial Analysis
University of Toronto
Established in 1827, the University of Toronto is one of the world’s leading universities, renowned for its excellence in teaching, research, innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as its impact on economic prosperity and social well-being around the globe.
Filtering Data Using Queries
Vector analysis
Remote sensing as a GIS data source
Raster analysis
Excellent course, really helped me bridge my knowledge gap between GIS and satellite imagery. I feel much more effective in the use of spatial analytical tools moving forward with my career.
The course was very interactive. Prof. Don Boyes explained every tool very easily and all courses were interactive .
This is an outstanding course. Excellent explanations, good activities, very useful information. Like that company says: just do it!
Comprehensive remote sensing analysis and review of most aspects of gis and rs make that course easier for the learner. Highly recommended for the basic remote sensing knowledge seeker.
This Specialization is for those new to mapping and GIS, as well as anyone looking to gain a better understanding of how it all works and why. You will learn practical skills that can be applied to your own work using cutting-edge software created by Esri Inc., the world's leading GIS company and our industry partner.
