Course 3 of 4 in the
GIS, Mapping, and Spatial Analysis Specialization
Skills you will gain

  • Geographic Information System (GIS)
  • Cartography
  • Esri
  • Mapping
  • Spatial Analysis
Course 3 of 4 in the
GIS, Mapping, and Spatial Analysis Specialization
University of Toronto

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Filtering Data Using Queries

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 59 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Vector analysis

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 92 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Remote sensing as a GIS data source

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 150 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Raster analysis

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 107 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

