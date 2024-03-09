University of California, Davis
Geospatial Analysis with ArcGIS
University of California, Davis

Geospatial Analysis with ArcGIS

This course is part of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Specialization

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Eric Howard

Instructor: Eric Howard

2,365 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.4

(29 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

12 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

4 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.4

(29 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

12 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

After this module, you will be able to explain what geospatial analysis is and describe the geospatial analysis tool available for use in ArcGIS Pro formats, and the use cases for each. You will be able to demonstrate how to convert between different vector data types using ArcGIS Pro and describe what coordinate systems and projection systems are, and be able to compare and contrast different projection systems. You will compare and contrast different types of spatial relationships that can help answer "where" questions and demonstrate how to use the polygon neighbors tool to conduct an adjacency analysis. You'll be able to analyze the amount of overlap between spatial datasets using the select by location and summarize within tools in ArcGIS Pro, as well as analyze how near and far apart features are using the buffer and near tools in ArcGIS Pro. Finally, you'll be able to explain the process of creating a project proposal for a GIS-based project.

What's included

10 videos3 readings1 quiz3 discussion prompts

After this module, you will be able to describe what extensions are in ArcGIS Pro and recognize what additional geospatial analysis tools can be accessed using extensions. You will be able to differentiate what types of analyses can be run using the network analyst extension. You'll be able to create a network dataset and be able to explain the inputs required to run a network analysis. You will conduct a routing analysis using ArcGIS Pro and the Network Analyst extension and apply a routing-based service analysis to explore what features are accessible within a specified travel time.

What's included

6 videos1 reading1 quiz1 discussion prompt

After this module, you will be able to describe what interpolation is, and how it can be used in geospatial analysis. You will be able to demonstrate how to create raster surfaces from point data and describe what environmental variables are and how they can control the outputs of some spatial analysis tools. You'll be able to use the raster calculation and reclassification tools to prepare raster datasets for analysis and demonstrate how to use the zonal statistics tool to summarize raster datasets by specific geographic areas. You'll be able to describe pattern and clustering analysis methods available in ArcGIS Pro and use the spatial statistics tools to analyze spatial patterns. You will be able to apply the geographic distribution tools to understand the spatial shape and orientation of features and finally use the cluster analysis tools to identify and map clusters of features in ArcGIS Pro.

What's included

9 videos1 reading1 quiz1 discussion prompt

After this module, you will be able to describe how to make maps that support effect data storytelling and demonstrate how to create charts and graphs in ArcGIS Pro. You will be able to describe when it is appropriate to use a map, a table, or a chart. You will be able to describe what a StoryMap is and why it is a useful storytelling tool. Finally, you'll be able to demonstrate how to publish layers and maps from ArcGIS Pro to ArcGIS Online.

What's included

9 videos2 readings1 quiz3 discussion prompts

Instructor

Instructor ratings
3.7 (5 ratings)
Eric Howard
University of California, Davis
4 Courses170,846 learners

Offered by

University of California, Davis

Recommended if you're interested in Data Analysis

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 29

4.4

29 reviews

  • 5 stars

    65.51%

  • 4 stars

    20.68%

  • 3 stars

    6.89%

  • 2 stars

    3.44%

  • 1 star

    3.44%

VR
5

Reviewed on Mar 8, 2024

D
5

Reviewed on Jan 21, 2024

VT
5

Reviewed on Oct 29, 2023

View more reviews

New to Data Analysis? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions