Learner Career Outcomes

13%

started a new career after completing these courses

13%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Specialization
Beginner Level

At least 2 years of business skills and familiar with analyzing data.

Approx. 31 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define core geospatial concepts

  • Practice with subset data using selections and feature attributes

  • Create map books using advanced mapping techniques

  • Create layer and map packages

Skills you will gain

  • Spatial Analysis
  • Data Analysis
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
  • Software

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(28,427 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

9 hours to complete

Course Introduction and Introduction to Geographic Information Systems (GIS)

9 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 110 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

ArcGIS Basics

7 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 105 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Making Maps With Common Datasets

7 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 76 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

8 hours to complete

Retrieving and Sharing Data

8 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 68 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes

About the Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Specialization

Geographic Information Systems (GIS)

