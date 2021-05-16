Explore the world of spatial analysis and cartography with geographic information systems (GIS). In this class you will learn the basics of the industry’s leading software tool, ArcGIS, during four week-long modules:
At least 2 years of business skills and familiar with analyzing data.
Define core geospatial concepts
Practice with subset data using selections and feature attributes
Create map books using advanced mapping techniques
Create layer and map packages
- Spatial Analysis
- Data Analysis
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
- Software
University of California, Davis
UC Davis, one of the nation’s top-ranked research universities, is a global leader in agriculture, veterinary medicine, sustainability, environmental and biological sciences, and technology. With four colleges and six professional schools, UC Davis and its students and alumni are known for their academic excellence, meaningful public service and profound international impact.
Course Introduction and Introduction to Geographic Information Systems (GIS)
In this module, we will cover course expectations, give you a quick overview of GIS and what's great about it, take a first look at ArcGIS and identify key elements in the interface, and define core geospatial concepts and terminology. In Section 2, we will discuss options for desktop GIS, the history of GIS and how it's used today, discuss resources and help that you can use, and lay out core skills that are relevant to you as a GIS analyst. We'll close out by showing you how to get a copy of ArcGIS for this course, and with a tutorial on getting started in ArcGIS.
ArcGIS Basics
In this module, we will explore GIS data using ArcMap and will explore and change properties of GIS layers to change map displays. We will subset data using selections, and explore feature attributes. Finally, we will learn about projections and use that knowledge as we run geoprocessing tools.
Making Maps With Common Datasets
In this module we will identify common datasets in both the US and Internationally. We will use a new mode in ArcGIS to create complete maps that include proper symbology, legends, titles, north arrows, and data sources. We will further use more advanced mapping techniques to output map books and label items on the map.
Retrieving and Sharing Data
In this module, we will view and edit metadata in order to create higher quality data. We will retrieve data from the web and share data, discuss workspaces and file formats, and create layer and map packages. We will also use multiple file formats for GIS data and be able to appropriately choose between them based upon project requirements.
I finished the course, I do not know why it indicates to me as if I had not finished I would like answer, please. My email: vic_vmrm@hotmail.com\n\nWhy don't answer me?\n\nRegards\n\nVictor Ramon
Great course, excellent pace, very informative. The course instructor is very engaging in the video lectures, and quick to respond in the forum as well. Looking forward to the next course!
Excellent fundamental course. Easy to follow although Nick does talk a little fast at times, you can always pause and go back. Really fun and interactive way to get started in GIS. Cheers!
GREAT COURSE TO JUMPSTART FOR ANY NEW LEARNERS IN THE FIELD OF GIS. It is extremely helpful to learn the basics & the projects help any new learners to understand what kind of work is done in ArcGIS.
Knowledge of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) is an increasingly sought after skill in industries from agriculture to public health. This Specialization, offered in partnership with ArcGIS developer Esri, will teach the skills you need to successfully use GIS software in a professional setting. You will learn how to analyze your spatial data, use cartography techniques to communicate your results in maps, and collaborate with peers in GIS and GIS-dependent fields. In the final Capstone Project, you will create a professional-quality GIS portfolio piece using a combination of data identification and collection, analytical map development, and spatial analysis techniques.
